Hive HQ is a boutique PR and events agency based in Sydney. They work with beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands to ensure they get noticed in a crowded market place. Hive HQ is currently seeking a talented bee to join their publicist team. The successful candidate will be hard-working, have the ability to multitask, love learning in a high-pressure environment but also likes to have fun and be creative within a team environment. Hive is a fast-paced team that communicates well and are looking for someone like-minded to help them create honey. In this role some of your responsibilities will include: monitoring, tracking, and reporting coverage across traditional media and social media, drafting copy for press releases, pitched etc and event and press kit assistance and creation. If you have 1+ years experience in a similar role and have a strong understanding of the media landscape and influencer space then this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!

Earjobs are Australia’s ear plug experts. They sell hearing protection online for everything from live music events, to snoring sleeping partners to help with loud and potentially dangerous worksites. You name it, they probably sell ear plugs for it! Earjobs currently have a flexible opportunity for a Customer Service Expert looking to WFH while earning a top tier wage. This is the perfect job for a committed customer service enthusiast with an interest in live music, safety and great communication skills. They run an ecommerce business, so confidence with technology is also important. You’ll be in charge of all customer service functions of the business (no phone calls, mostly email and socials inquiries). You’ll be part of a small team where you’ll work closely with the two owners, the warehouse manager and warehouse officers. Earjobs values fun, diversity and safety. They’re a fast-growing business, meaning all team members will have the chance to grow. If this sounds awesome to you, Apply now!

Closer Communications are a boutique, full-service communications agency based in Sydney. They pride themselves on working as a true extension of their client’s marketing teams, passionately delivering successful campaigns that always exceed expectations. They are proud of their culture of success, which is based on empowering everyone in the business to make a real difference and grow their careers at a fast pace. Closer Communications are currently looking for a PR Senior Account Executive to work across their exciting portfolio and play an important role in managing key client accounts – a creative, passionate and driven person looking to contribute and make a real difference to the business of their clients. With 2+ years of Consumer PR agency experience ideally spanning the technology and lifestyle space, the successful candidate will thrive on working on key consumer accounts day-to-day, and contributing to the broader strategy and growth of the agency. You are able to deliver consistently strong consumer awareness in a fast-changing media environment, enjoy working and being part of a team, and of course you’re open to learning and being mentored and challenged from a supportive senior leadership team. A sense of humour, commitment to step out of your comfort zone and strong work ethic will ensure the successful candidate makes a real impact in a fast-growing agency. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, Apply now!