Featured Jobs: General Strategic, Loom Towels & UTURN

General Strategic helps clients to creatively solve complex problems. With a strong focus on commercial organisations and political advocacy, they deal with the kind of things you won’t get to experience anywhere else. Based in Sydney they are currently looking for a full-time Junior Associate – a master of organisation, who finds joy and purpose in turning chaos into order. This role is tailor-made for someone who sees a puzzle where others see a mess and who can navigate through tumult with grace and strategy. Your daily adventures will include: orchestrating the seamless flow of projects and workload into structure and success, working with the team to turn thinking, research, ideas, and data into insights that inform their strategies and decisions and crafting the insanity of strategic initiatives and ideas into structured, actionable plans. If you are calm, composed, and with an innate ability to bring order to chaos this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!

Loom Towels create the highest quality organic towels and textiles designed here in Australia. They are searching for a passionate and dynamic Sales and Marketing Associate who will strive to be value-driven in their Melbourne boutique. In this role, you’ll be instrumental in delivering exceptional client experiences while driving the achievement of key performance targets. Your responsibilities will include managing wholesale and trade accounts and leading marketing initiatives to drive sales growth and brand awareness. You will also maintain their social media account schedule and posting and continually seek to develop new clients while maintaining existing relationships. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

UTURN is leading the Australian circular fashion economy with their carefully selected second-hand vintage and designer clothing and accessories. They believe that SUSTAINABILITY in fashion means, positive OPPORTUNITY for customers, the environment, and their COMMUNITY. With a fast-growing number of stores across Sydney’s most fashion forward locations, they look forward to welcoming a new Assistant Manager into their Rozelle Store and into their UTURN leadership team. The right person for this role will have: proven experience in high volume retail sales and operational store management. If this sounds like the gig for you, apply now!