evee is Australia’s only all-electric car sharing platform, allowing owners of electric vehicles (EVs) to rent them out when they are not in use, whilst renters get to experience the joy of driving an electric vehicle. Their mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable transport by making EVs more affordable and accessible to more people. evee is looking for an ambitious Customer Success Specialist to help manage customer enquiries on the evee platform and to ensure that renters experience excellent customer service during all stages of the rental process. This is a fantastic opportunity for an entry-level candidate who is looking to work at a fast-paced startup. The role is full-time and fully remote. To be successful in this role you will have: excellent written and spoken communications skills – your primary role will be providing clear and prompt written responses to enquiries via their customer support platform, have the ability to thrive in a customer facing role – you’re a relationship builder, able to connect with people, listen to and understand their needs and have determination to find a solution to any customer problem even outside of your area of expertise. If this opportunity sounds awesome to you, Apply now!

Doorstep Group is a tech startup that’s reinventing the way property is transacted in Australia. They have a bucketload of passion for the work they do which means they hit well above their weight as one of Australia’s fastest-growing companies. They’re on the hunt for a Sydney based Marketing Intern to join their team. Ideally you will be in your last year of study and able to work part-time, with a view to going full-time once you graduate. This role gives you the opportunity to contribute to and learn from their marketing team. You’ll work across a number of projects and initiatives, from understanding what goes into an SEO strategy and managing freelance writers, to updating landing pages and social media ideation. Your duties will include: SEO keyword research for blog content and new landing pages, building and assigning article briefs to a pool of freelance writers and content publishing and updates via the content management system. If you have a passion for marketing, SEO and content this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!

Sans Drinks is Australia’s first physical non-alcoholic bottle shop and online superstore. They are passionate about making alcohol free drinks fun, sexy and part of everyday drinking. They are on the lookout for an enthusiastic and motivated Part Time Sales Assistant who can deliver an exceptional customer experience in their first retail store based in Sydney. In this role you will provide, deliver and maintain high customer care standards. You will have an eye for detail to uphold visual merchandising standards and have the ability to multi-task and balance customer care with other duties required. This is a great opportunity to join a rapidly growing business and be part of an amazing retail team! If this role sounds good to you, Apply now!