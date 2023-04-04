EdwardsAndCo is Australia’s leading hair agency, housing the country’s most innovative and trend setting hair stylists and makeup artists. Mecca x EdwardsAndCo have launched a full spectrum hair concept in Mecca George street in Sydney, bringing “Future-Proof Colour” to the largest beauty store in the Southern Hemisphere and they are looking for Australia’s BEST Colourists + Stylists to join the team. In this role you will work closely with the Mecca team to bring the EdwardsAndCo signature styles to life in the space. You’ll design and perform creative haircuts and deliver their signature ‘future proof colour’ using various techniques. To be successful in this role you’ll have at least 4 years’ experience in a similar role and be a creative at heart! If all this sounds amazing to you, apply now!

The Wiggles have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers around the globe for over three decades, becoming the world’s most popular children’s entertainment group. There is currently an exciting opportunity for a talented and enthusiastic Social Media Coordinator to join The Wiggles’ team. You will be responsible for developing and implementing social media content, campaigns, strategies, and best practices across their social channels, as well as assisting with growing their YouTube channel. Based at their bustling HQ in Sydney the role is focused on supporting the growth of their brand and reputation amongst their existing audiences, as well as engaging new audiences in key territories of growth. Reporting to the Digital Platforms and Special Projects Manager, the Social Media Coordinator will work collaboratively with internal business divisions and relevant partner organisations to support business objectives. In order to be successful in this role, you will be a results-oriented social media whiz who has minimum 3 years’ experience in a business-to-consumer social media marketing or content development role and has a passion for, and strong knowledge of, social media content trends, functionality and features. If this opportunity sounds perfect for you please, apply now!

ABC is recruiting a full time Digital and Social Content Producer to create engaging, distinct and innovative content for ABC Children’s Originals, Kids listen and Early Education across all social and digital touchpoints. In this role you will create, update, and maintain key social and digital content across ABC Children’s digital touchpoints while using your graphic design skills to create consistent visual language for social and digital content. To be successful in this role you must have demonstrated experience creating content for social platforms and have a strong understanding of platform, aesthetics and trends. You should be proficient in shooting, editing and motion graphics and have experience in web publishing/copy-writing for web. This is an exciting position, responsible for developing and implementing digital content strategies to increase and amplify the ABC’s reach and value with audiences across platforms. If you’re a creative thinker who can tell a story through your content that connects with young audiences, this is the role for you! Apply now!

The Haus is a group of five agencies set up around a central enabling hub of shared resources. We exist to help clients navigate the complex world of marketing through the provision of specific expertise and skills, and the delivery of smart, creative problem solving that can make a genuine difference to their business. The Haus is looking for a Sydney based Junior Content Specialist, with hybrid experience in photography/videography/editing. You will be reporting directly to the Head of Content, sitting within the shared Haus creative team. Main roles and responsibilities will be a mixture of pre production/planning, assisting and leading on shoots, camera operation and editing. No two days or jobs are the same! This role is perfect for someone who loves to wear multiple hats, has a diverse set of skills and enjoys building relationships within the wider agency. This could appeal to a recent grad, someone still in film school or even someone self-taught. The right applicant will show initiative and a willingness to learn on the job whilst helping to grow the Haus’ production offering. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!