Featured jobs: DIVISION, City Of Port Phillip & In The Making

DIVISION is an award-winning creative production company with offices in Sydney, Paris and Los Angeles. They are currently looking for a Sydney based Producer who is passionate about Advertising and Film to join the DIVISION team. They’re seeking someone with great energy levels, attention to detail and calm demeanour. Someone with experience in the production and/or advertising industries, who has an instinctive appreciation for the creative process. In this role you will oversee a range of tasks to suit each production from the pitch process to final delivery. This could involve – casting, location scouting/management, storyboarding, production design, styling, editing and post-production. You will also provide seamless agency and stake holder assistance and management throughout the production process. To be successful in this role you will have 3 years experience in a similar role. If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, apply now!

The City Of Port Phillip is a vibrant and diverse inner-city council stretching 20kms from South to Port Melbourne along the stunning bay beaches down to Elwood and out to St Kilda East with around 1000 people who all work together to deliver more than 100 programs and services to their engaged community of residents, businesses and visitors.The City of Port Phillip is excited to be on the search for ASSIST Officers who are part of the Customer Service team that connects their people, community and customers to the wide range of services the City of Port Phillip offers whether that is on the phone or face to face on the front counter, right at St Kilda Town Hall. As an ASSIST Officer, you’ll be the extension of every service across the Council and be the first point of contact for most enquiries-providing guidance, connecting residents to relevant departments and actioning requests. Your enthusiasm, ability to dissect customer requests and provide accurate information, deal with sometimes difficult enquires whilst remaining positive and providing a high-quality customer experience will see you succeed in these roles. If you have positivity and a genuine passion for providing a great customer experience this could be the role for you! Apply now!

In the Making is a rising star of the Australian PR and Digital Agency scene. Founded in 2021 in Brisbane, they are already in the process of opening their Melbourne office so the role of PR Account Manager is open to either market, with opportunities to travel between. They are looking for an experienced, ambitious and energetic PR consultant to join their team of creative thinkers, dreamers and doers. They want someone who is passionate about turning ideas into reality. Someone who is not afraid of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Someone who likes to pick up the phone and put the ‘relations’ back into PR. In this role you will develop compelling and creative written content, including press releases and social media copy and Ideate, create and generate media coverage – locally and nationally. If you have a minimum of 3 – 4 years of full-time PR agency experience and a solid understanding of what makes news this could be your next opportunity. Apply now!