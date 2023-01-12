Different is a multi-award-winning PR agency that works with some of the best and brightest in the business. Their fun and creative team is on the hunt for a part-time Chief Organisation Officer (Office / Admin Manager) to help deliver operational excellence by managing their Sydney office and admin duties. Some of these duties will include: managing the office supplier network including IT, couriers, printing, design, etc, taking control of office catering and events and being on top of office admin processes such as staff leave tracker, awards and events calendar, invoice / PO processing. The ideal candidate will be super organised with fantastic attention to detail. You’ll have experience working in an office or similar environment. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Phoenix Central Park is Sydney’s newest contemporary performance space and gallery promoting genuine artistic risk-taking and unique collaborations that are as bold as the building’s multi-award-winning architecture. PCP is currently seeking a full-time Junior Social Media Manager to amplify their work and encourage engagement with their live shows and digital commissions. In this role you will be responsible for: assisting in the design of digital marketing campaigns along with creating, curating and scheduling content across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and TikTok to promote their live events, digital commissions and partnerships. If you love music and the arts, are organised, creative, have a good mind for marketing strategy and a keen eye for implementation, this is the role for you. If this sounds like the dream role, apply now!

Reliquia Collective is a fast-growing fashion brand that distributes to both local and international department stores as well as an extensive number of boutiques. Based in Sydney, they are looking for a highly organised, fashion-focused, experienced, and dynamic Wholesale Assistant to join their fun team. In this role you will be working closely with the two sales Managers as well as the Company Accountant and at times autonomously. The role includes effectively managing wholesale accounts, stock control, sales agents, and general administration and customer service. The role is targeted at someone with 2+ years of experience in an administrative or account management role with experience across all key areas including customer service, invoicing, order entry, and administration. If this sounds like the perfect role for you, Apply now!