Compass Studio is a Sydney based boutique PR & Marketing agency that specialises in conscious brands in a bid to ‘do good work, for brands that do good.’ Through a love of community, nature and a passion for purpose-driven business, Compass has created a unique agency-model that has gained fast momentum in the local market. Compass Studio now represents some of Australia’s most reputable brands in the impact-led space and the agency speaks regularly as an authority on the topic of purpose in the brand space. Compass Studio is on the hunt for a full-time PR Account Executive who is ready to take the next step in their career. This role would suit someone looking to step up from a Coordinator role, or even a current PR Executive looking for deeper career experience and to gain invaluable experience working with impact-led brands right across Australia and abroad. Your key responsibilities will include: implementing PR strategies with daily media liaison across print, online, TV, radio and podcasts, distributing press releases, pitches and conduct media follow-up in a way that allows Compass to garner maximum levels of media coverage for their clients and supporting the needs of Compass’ Senior PR Account Manager, Account Manager & PR Director as required. If you are passionate, values-driven and collaborative then this is the position for you! Apply now!

Cumani Racing is a progressive racing stable located outside of Ballarat. They are looking for a motivated and enthusiastic Digital Marketing Intern to join their growing team, on a part time basis. The role is initially for a six month period, however, for the right person, a more permanent role will be on offer after that time. The successful applicant will be responsible for implementing and executing all things social media, including emails, social media campaigns, developing marketing strategies and building brand awareness. They’re looking for a team player and someone who can grow with the business. An interest and knowledge in the racing industry would be a huge advantage but is not essential. If you’re excited about this opportunity please apply now!

Our Boys & Girls is a Melbourne-based boutique event and promotional staffing agency with experienced staff around Australia. Launching in 2007, they quickly established themselves as the go-to agency for professional, highly skilled and confident hospitality staff and brand ambassadors. They’re looking for a super friendly and outgoing part-time Booker / Event Manager to join Our Boys & Girls! In this role you will be involved in: working with Client Services to put together the perfect team for their client’s events and activations, working alongside the team at key events in an event manager role and managing staff training sessions at their office. This is a super flexible role and the perfect entry level position for anyone with experience in hospitality and / or events who is interested in stepping into an office-based position. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Hatched in 2014, Sleeping Duck was founded by 2 Melbourne-based engineers who were frustrated by the expensive, tedious, and confusing process of buying a bed, the duo decided to roll up their sleeves and literally make their own bed (so as to then lie in it). Their brand new showroom located in Melbourne is buzzing with energy and getting busier everyday, with the team extending our trading hours over weekends they are on the hunt for a casual Showroom Experience Specialist. The showroom is exciting, unique and one of a kind and they are looking for people just like that to join their amazing team. Your focus is to provide a memorable showroom experience – what does that mean? Chat to customers, build a rapport, encourage them to come back, guide them through the showroom, get them interacting with SD products and if they’re keen talk them through a purchase. SD is all about the quality of the experience rather than the sale (not KPi driven)! If you have high energy and engaging people with personality and have customer service experience such as retail or hospitality this is the role for you! Apply now!