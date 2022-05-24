Operating in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and LA, Bubblegum is Australia’s longest running youth talent agency, and their grown up Agency, Hunter Talent is the fastest growing agency in Asia Pacific. Bubblegum is a boutique acting and modelling agency and as such, their small team is looking for some interns to learn from experts within the fashion, entertainment and advertising industry, and observe the running of one Australia’s most established modelling and talent agencies. You will be required to work 2 days per week with a 2-3 month commitment across 7 days a week in their Melbourne Office. In this role you will work closely with their managing director and wider team to gain valuable experience with an established organisation, with the possibility of ongoing work upon completion of the internship. The successful candidate will get to attend photoshoots in the photography studios, learn about website redesign projects, monitoring and posting on blogs and social networks and engaging in online forums. You will also learn about online outreach and promotion, will get to attend high level meetings and possibly even meet with talent, clients (under strict supervision and for learning only) and you’ll get to work across e-commerce brands and events as well. If you are looking for an opportunity to break into the marketing/fashion/advertising industry to gain real life experience within an established leading agency then this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!

Love to Dream believes families deserve the best care helping their babies get better sleep. Since 2008 millions of parents across the world have come to learn that Love To Dream™ products really work! Love to Dream is a real Australian success story and has established the baby sleep category. Their global business is growing fast! Due to this growth they are looking for a full-time Social Media & Influencer Manager based in Sydney. This role sits within their Brand, Social and Content team with a primary focus on the development of social media and influencer communication strategy through to the execution of compelling social content that drives brand and customer engagement across key global markets including Australia, Europe, UK and potentially USA. The role will be responsible for developing and creating a “family of influencers” globally to drive brand awareness in both new, emerging and established markets and aligning messaging to both key brand communication pillars and a global campaign calendar of key initiatives. The role equally spans social media, across multiple channels and the development and execution of a communication and content programme in each market to align with overarching brand strategy. This role requires a highly motivated individual with strong brand, communication, execution and analytical skills. This role will be the foundation of Love to Dream’s social media presence globally and will require lots of energy and passion. If you’re excited to create new possibilities for you, your career, the Love to Dream customers and the community then this role is for you! Apply now!

WOTSO provides flexible workspaces and other services in over 19 locations across Australia with more spaces on the horizon! Their spaces are home to a growing network of businesses ranging from start-ups, small to medium size businesses, corporates, non for profits and more. WOTSO has a collaborative and welcoming atmosphere, and their spaces are designed to have a ‘home away from home’ feel. WOTSO currently has an opportunity for a full-time Space Leader to look after their Bondi Junction Space. They are looking for someone who is reliable, personable, and comfortable working autonomously. As a Space Leader you will work to maintain the smooth operations of the Bondi space, by responding to sales leads, problem solving workspace issues, maintaining a high standard of the physical presentation of the space, and building member relations to upkeep the community feel of the workspace. This role would suit anyone who has customer service experience and is either looking for a change in careers or stability with regular business hours, from Monday to Friday. If you’re a real people person and love variety then this is the role for you! Apply now!

In the early 90’s the first Tree of Life store opened its doors in Sydney’s Balmain. The idea was to engage with free spirits, regardless of age, size, gender or religion. From the start people responded to the carefree hippie ethos of the brand. Today Tree of Life remains the iconic bohemian brand of Australia, celebrating freedom of expression and creativity for starry-eyed dreamers everywhere. They have an exciting role available for a full-time Marketing Manager to join the Tree of Life Team based in Sydney. Reporting to the General Manager, your responsibilities will include managing day-to-day marketing activities, as well as developing long-term brand and growth strategies. This position is a defining role for the brand, and you will be comfortable with tight deadlines and changing needs. To be successful in this role you will have a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications or related field and have 4+ years of experience in Marketing or Brand Strategy, preferably within the fashion industry. If you understand the importance of Tree of Life customers, being ahead of the game & the brand’s reputation, this is the role for you! Apply now!

At inkl they solve all the hassles involved in reading news online. This means getting rid of paywalls, clickbait, ads, fake news, bias, trolls and outrage. Their goal is to make interesting, essential, and reliable news easy and affordable for people all over the world. Through unique partnerships with publishers like The New York Times, Economist and Bloomberg, and the use of sophisticated machine-learning models, they deliver curated, ad-free, paywall-free news to readers in 193 countries. inkl are a team of passionate experts with proven track records in their specific domains. inkl is a fast-paced, transparent, meritocratic, and creative place for ambitious people to come and do important, meaningful and rewarding work. They look for people who are the best in the world at what they do, and give them the freedom to do their best work ever, in the ways that work best for them. Inkl are currently looking for a full-time Social Media Manager to join their Melbourne team. You will be responsible for developing and executing a strategy to increase inkl’s presence on social media, and grow brand awareness, engagement, and lead generation. You will create and manage content for all social media channels and communicate with social media followers, and respond to queries in a timely manner. The ideal candidate will have 3-5 years of social media experience, experience building a brand on Social Media in a greenfield environment and experience in rapidly scaling a brand/account on social media. If you want to make an impact, have fun and grow, inkl is the place for you! Apply now!