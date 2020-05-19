ZALA Hair is seeking a full time Graphic & Digital Designer (SYD) to join their in-house marketing team. You’ll be supporting the busy social media and partnerships teams, creating designs for use in our branding and advertising, and featured across our platforms, including website, facebook and TikTok advertising. A typical day involves responding to briefs, preparing creative and updating their job management system with the current status of your work. They are looking for someone proactive, collaborative, organised, and a natural problem solver – excited by growth stage environments and not happy waiting for someone to tell you exactly what to do and a persuasive presenter with excellent verbal and written communication skills. If this sounds like you, apply here!

The Artist Studio is looking for contract Voice Coaches/ Singing Teachers (SYD) to be involved in strengthening, developing and honing the vocal skills of up-and-coming singers/artists. To apply you should have a strong understanding of the mechanics of the voice, knowledge of voice strengthening and conditioning exercises and at least moderate keyboard skills. Skills in songwriting and production are not strictly required, but are preferred. Read more here!

Hachette Australia is a team of expert publishers and passionate readers dedicated to discovering and supporting talented writers and working with them to craft exceptional stories. They are on the look out for a full time Campaign Manager (SYD) to develop, plan and implement high-impact marketing campaigns to increase sales and awareness for a variety of key brand authors. You’ll work on campaigns, brand partnerships, trade marketing and various other additional duties. Read more about in detail the role here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.