Our very own precious angel Troye Sivan has become the first celeb to try his hand at keeping up with a professional ‘Bon Appétit’ chef in isolation this week, with the reimagined version of BA’s ‘Back To Back’ series: ‘Side By Side’. Instead of physically being back-to-back with an expert from the Test Kitchen’s team, Troye’s literally following along from the other side of the world, via Zoom chat.

Dialling in from his family home in Melbourne, Troye had to cook under the audio guidance of Back-To-Back host, Carla Lalli Music, and she really put him through his paces by making Japanese soufflé pancakes.

Considering Troye starts off by breaking the yolk of an egg trying to separate it from the whites for the meringue, and then asks if the yolk is “the yellow one right, just making sure”, I knew this was going to be a hell of a ride from go to whoa. He even measures out an exact tablespoon of butter to melt in the pan, and I just want to hug him and defend him from this cruel world, because he absolutely must be protected at all costs.

Endearing naivety aside, Troye actually does a pretty good job here up against Carla, a full-time Bon Appétit chef. Especially considering he’s cooking blindly as well as doing his own secondary camera work (with his Dad’s iPhone) and also had to rope his older brother in to film while he got over the stovetop. I have absolutely no choice but to stan.

And look, Troye’s done a bloody good job here plating up and making everything look delicious. He also made this look bloody easy? Do I now want to try and make these at home over the weekend? Am I being…inspired?

Check out the video of Troye cooking with Carla from Bon Appétit below, and good luck not feeling incredible hungry by the end of it. If these pancakes can make his siblings break attempted vegan, then they’re 100% good enough for me.