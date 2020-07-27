Something I’ve seen pop up on my regular doom scrolls on TikTok is videos of people making ‘dressed eggs’, which pretty much looks like soft-serve ice cream but it’s egg. It’s very fancy, swirly omelettes that TikTok cooking pros are whipping up. I don’t think I’m explaining it properly here, but it’ll make sense soon.
People are filming themselves making this fancy-looking omelette, which involves a very hot frypan, a couple of whisked eggs, and cooking chopsticks. As the omelette cooks in the pan, they pinch the eggy mixture together with the chopsticks and turn the pan with the other hand.
Just watch it, ok?
@omuraisupuro解説動画遅れてほんとごめん、来週の土曜日だすね、解説動画は、初心者でも成功できる事を目標にしてる！ちなみにこれは一番弱い火でやってる！ ##ドレスドオムライス ##オムライス ##オムライスの作り方 ##TikTok教室 ##tiktokオーディション2020 ##料理♬ オリジナル楽曲 – オムライスのプロ
It’s sorcery, it’s pure egg magic. I know it looks so utterly simple in the video but I can tell you right here and now that I would cock that up so quickly I wouldn’t know where to put my hands.
As someone who can barely even make omelettes without giving up and making it a scramble, these TikTok ommies are both intimidating and openly daring me to have a crack.
@tamagoyukariドレスドオムライスの作り方????コツを掴めば簡単です♪レシピは、プロフィールのYouTubeチャンネルからどうぞ????♀️❤️##オムライス##ドレスドオムライス##夏グルメ ##本気出してみた ##簡単レシピ ##卵料理##たまごソムリエ##友加里##料理動画
These omlettes slowly taking over TikTok are a fancy twist on the Japanese dish, omurice, which is essentially an eggy omelette on a perfect little dome of rice. But the whole twisting-the-pan-while-cooking thing takes it from an easy dish into something that I probably would hurt myself doing.
@omuraisupuro
@keikei_0730 さんへの返信 IHの皆も諦めないで！皆作れる様に近々ポイントを押さえた解説動画出すからフォロー宜しくね！ ##本気出してみた ##オムライス ##オムライスの作り方 ##ドレスオムライス ##ドレスドオムライス ##料理 ##egg
I’m obsessed, I can’t stop watching these videos. The turning of the pan and the twirling of the egg, it’s nothing short of hypnotising.
And let’s be honest, this will 100% be me when I have a go at it.
@senpai0304
フライパン回せばよかった???? ##ドレスドオムライス ##卵 ##料理 ##クッキング ##手料理 ##チャレンジ ##美味しい ##アート ##黄色 ##味付け ##忘れ ##ぴえん
Please TikTok cooks, show me your ways and lend me your skills. I wish to try and make fancy omelettes.