Something I’ve seen pop up on my regular doom scrolls on TikTok is videos of people making ‘dressed eggs’, which pretty much looks like soft-serve ice cream but it’s egg. It’s very fancy, swirly omelettes that TikTok cooking pros are whipping up. I don’t think I’m explaining it properly here, but it’ll make sense soon.

People are filming themselves making this fancy-looking omelette, which involves a very hot frypan, a couple of whisked eggs, and cooking chopsticks. As the omelette cooks in the pan, they pinch the eggy mixture together with the chopsticks and turn the pan with the other hand.

Just watch it, ok?

It’s sorcery, it’s pure egg magic. I know it looks so utterly simple in the video but I can tell you right here and now that I would cock that up so quickly I wouldn’t know where to put my hands.

As someone who can barely even make omelettes without giving up and making it a scramble, these TikTok ommies are both intimidating and openly daring me to have a crack.

These omlettes slowly taking over TikTok are a fancy twist on the Japanese dish, omurice, which is essentially an eggy omelette on a perfect little dome of rice. But the whole twisting-the-pan-while-cooking thing takes it from an easy dish into something that I probably would hurt myself doing.

I’m obsessed, I can’t stop watching these videos. The turning of the pan and the twirling of the egg, it’s nothing short of hypnotising.

And let’s be honest, this will 100% be me when I have a go at it.

Please TikTok cooks, show me your ways and lend me your skills. I wish to try and make fancy omelettes.