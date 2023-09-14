Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Has Landed Down Under And Consider My Rim Salted & Delicious

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Grab me some salt and hand me a lime because Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand has finally landed Down Under. And, if demand in the US and UK is anything to go by, these beautiful bottles of hoon juice are about to fly off the shelves.

If you don’t know much about the model’s tequila brand, allow us to walk you through it. So far, there are three bottles to choose from. First up is 818 Tequila Blanco is an ultra-smooth blend with a bright and crisp citrus finish, with notes of almond, key lime pie, and toasted coconut.

818 Tequila Reposado, which has a smooth caramel finish, with bolder notes of cooked agave and pecan pie. Then there’s 818 Tequila Añejo which boasts a rich flavour profile, with notes of orange peel, chocolate, and toffee from aging for over a year in oak barrels.

And finally, to round out the family, there’s the ultra-bougie Eight Reserve, which is a masterful blend of Añejos aged up to eight years in French and American barrels. It’s also the one bottled in a hand-crafted ceramic figure-eight decanter that you’ve probably seen all over Kenny’s Instagram.

Offt, extra points for doubling as home decor.

Jenner spent four years (!!!) creating the bougie booze brand only for it to POP THE FK OFF the minute it dropped in the States back in February 2021.

“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING. 3.5 years later I think we’ve done it! this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon,” Jenner’s announcement post on IG read.

So, where can ya get your salty mitts on a bottle of 818? The legends over at Coles Liquor aka Liquorland and First Choice Liquor Market heard your pleas and have brought it to Aussie shores.

“Our customers have been asking us for 818 Tequila, and now the wait is finally over. We’re thrilled to welcome 818 Tequila to our Liquorland and First Choice Liquor Market shelves and are proud to be first-to-market for what is going to be the drink of the summer,” said Coles Liquor General Manager of Customer Loyalty, Mia Lloyd.

And, Kenny is stoked that we’re all ready to salt our rims down under.

“We are thrilled to be launching 818 Tequila in Australia and we hope that 818 will find success here as it has all over the world. 818 is all about a sense of community and bringing people together, and we think our ethos aligns perfectly with the Australian consumer,” says Jenner. Nice!

A bottle of the delicious drop starts at $100 and caps out at $130, which isn’t too exxy all things considered. That said, it looks like Eight Reserve (the real fancy bottle) isn’t available in Aus just yet, but hey, we’ll take what we can get.

You can shop 818 tequila below. See ya in the tequila section, m8s.