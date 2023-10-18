Just Gonna Say It: Chilled Reds Are The Only Way To Drink Red Wine This Summer

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Bare Touch Wines to help you find a new summer bev.

There’s no question the weather is getting a little bit spicier, which means layers are coming off and drinks are coming in. Summer’s at our doorstep, so it’s time to work out what drink you’ll be sipping by the banana lounge this season.

We’ve all gone through the usual – G&T’s, ginger beers and Rosé, but a worthy contender on the refreshing drinks list definitely a chilled red. They’re no new feat, often hidden back in the bottle shop next to the cool room – we’re here to tell you there’s more to it than you think.

I know you’re probably wondering what the big hoohaa is about chilling your wine, but it can take your shiraz from bitter pizza accompaniment to a great summer treat. Chilled Reds can come in a bunch of different varieties – but three of the best are grenache, pinot noir and shiraz, and Bare Touch Wines are one of the leading spots when it comes to slinging ’em and getting them ‘just right’.



Unlike some ordinary chilled reds, Bare Touch’s Wines are naturally lighter, made sustainably and made to be specifically ‘chilly’, giving you the option to choose your own adventure. You’re able to set whatever temperature you want for them – want to chuck them in the freezer? Go ahead. Want to leave them in a cold room? Be my guest. But the team over there do recommend you set your fridge to around 12-14 degrees.



When you chill a red, it actually brings out a bunch of flavours that you don’t get with an ordinary glass of ol’ grape juice. One of the biggest is that it puts a bit of stop to the tannins that come through – which can be the bitter flavours in the wine. So if you’re finding wine’s always making you pull this face…

Maybe it’s time to start shopping for some chilled reds.



To sweeten the deal, Bare Touch Wines are also giving away decked out mini wine fridges, making it easier to ‘play it cool’ this summer. The 3 Bares are available at Dan Murphys and other selected retailers. More info can be found here.