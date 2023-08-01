From Whack To Snack: We Rated TikTok’s Most Popular Lunch Box Meals For Tradies

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Blundstone to let you know about its new Rotoflex steel range boots.

We can probably count on our fingers what makes a tradie iconic. From their high-vis vests, bulky shoes that have been through hell and back, and lastly their diet. But as any good tradie would know, having solid boots isn’t the only thing worth upkeeping, but investing a solid hefty meal to get them through the day as well.

The tradie lunch has been a staple of blue-collar culture since the days of construction workers sitting on steel beams and eating a sandwich. For that reason, it’s important to know the best meals out there to put into your lunchbox to get you through the day.

Blundstone is continuing to release some good, quality gear for tradies to look out for their safety, and ensure their comfort out on site. To celebrate the release of more boots in their Rotoflex line, we’re continuing to celebrate all things tradie. So join us while we take a look at some of TikTok’s most unique lunchbox recipes, and give my rating on whether or not I’d actually eat them.

The standard lunchbox

A pretty solid and standard lunchbox for most — a simple toasted cheese and bacon sandwich with chips, a muesli bar and an apple. But I’m just gonna say it, eating a toasted sandwich the day after it’s been made fills me with nothing but sorrow, yearning for the crunch of the bread that has since been replaced with the cold moisture of oil and butter.

I rate this lunchbox a solid 7/10 for being healthy and quick to make at least.

This chicken onion abomination

As seen in this video, user @crosellis is hoping to show off she’s wifey material by preparing his on-site lunches for him. A beautiful gift demonstrating one’s love language for their partner. The downside? It’s kinda gross.

Points for trying here honestly, but eating this cold on a construction site? Nuh-uh. I take major scorn that she decided to only lightly brown the onion before dumping it in with the chicken. Pro tip folks, let your onion cook, or don’t let it cook at all. Also, she decided to season her chicken after it was already in the pan, which means all that seasoning is just going to burn and not really add anything to the meat by the end.

If you had to eat this cold, you’d honestly be better off with an egg salad or something similar. Eating a cold risotto can feel like biting into a raw onion, with the occasional hit of mayo. Would not recommend it, and it would leave you feeling miserable.

I give this a 2/10. I’d try it, but if the mates on site offered to hit up a bakery, I’d do that instead in a heartbeat.

Keto-friendly options

Before investigating this very serious beacon of journalism, I had no idea tradies were in the market for a meal that helps them bulk up on-site.

However, there are some terrible recipes out there. Take this one for example that recommends you use your sandwich press to cook your chicken. No, I say you deserve better than to give yourself or your housemates the gift of salmonella in the future.

Thankfully, the keto diet protein is pretty construction-site-worthy. Not only are keto meals pretty easy to make in bulk, but they’ll still taste pretty good as well.

It’s always simpler to reach for an easy meal while at work, especially on laborious jobs that are taxing for our bodies. But that’s all the more reason to make sure we’re staying on top of our health and making sure we get the right food in us to keep us going longer.

Switching to low-carb and sugar-free options means you can cut back on all those calories, but not have to suffer a bland salad instead.

I give this an 8/10 for functionality and taste.

The dino nuggie bao’s

The perfect lunch for the person you know that still orders chicken nuggets at the five-star restaurant.

This one hurts. Not because the lunchbox itself is an offence to cuisine, but because deep down inside, I know I’ll secretly like this. Are there different alternatives out there that would be far superior? Absolutely. But there is no denying that after a long and tiresome morning shift, these would actually low-key slap. Also, they’ve shaped the yoghurt into a lil’ love heart, so points for presentation there as well.

I give this a solid 6/10.

The Zinger

The Zinger burger is not only a staple of tradie culture, but Australia as a whole. When we abolish the monarchy and declare ourselves a republic, it will be the Zinger burger printed on our $20 notes, the mandatory price the box must remain at forever despite inflation.

But you have to admit, the bloating and exhaustion after devouring nearly 10000 calories in one meal is enough to make you wanna collapse. That’s why this Zinger burger recipe that’s high in protein should not only be good for your body but also for your gains.

As with all things Zinger-related, I must give this a 10/10.

A tradie is only as good as their gear, and while a serious lunch defines a serious tradie, so do their boots. If you find water soaking through your shoes or are left with an incredibly rank smell after taking them off after a long day, consider investing in a solid pair of footwear.

Blundstone designs boots specifically for tradies to tackle any weather condition, and in different styles. Forego the beige brown with the shoelaces that keep untying when you don’t want them to, and consider picking up a Rotoflex pair instead. The shoes are specifically designed to bring stability, balance and movability while reducing the risk of trips, slips and falls. Because you deserve heaps better than the bare minimum.