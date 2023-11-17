PSA: Contiki Are Slinging Up To 25% Off Some Of Their Hottest Trips So It’s Time To Book

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Contiki to get you moving across the world.

It's been a bit of a chaotic year. If you're simply over the everyday grind and the headaches that ensue, it's time to get a holiday booked in.



It’s slinging a bunch of ‘uge deals at the moment and you could find yourself saving up to 25% on a trip to some beautiful locales across the globe. If you consider yourself a lazy girlie, never fear — Contiki will pretty much do all the planning for you and set you up with a crew of 18-35 y/o travel buddies too.



If you’re lost on where to head, we’ve compiled a few killer reccos.

This 18-day trip moves you across beautiful locations like Paris, Rome, Berlin, Prague and Amsterdam – all spots that’ll turn your Instagram feed up to 11. Contiki is currently offering up to 25% off on this trip – which’ll leave you a few dollars to buy an extra slice of pizza next to the Colosseum.

Live out your Mamma Mia dreams by heading to the Greek Islands, so you can dance on the sand, frolic in the crystal clear water, and down a souvlaki or five. Some of the islands you’ll get to head to are Fira, Santorini and Paros, among a bunch more. You can cop up to 25% off on this trip – which means more money to help you find your dad (if that’s your vibe).

While it might seem underrated, Croatia has quickly become one the top spots to head to for young Aussies. The trip throws you on a boat to live on the stunning Salt Lakes of Mljet for a few days – what can get better than that? Contiki is offering up to 25% off on this incred adventure at the moment to sweeten the deal.





If you’re keen for a quick trip to a tropical paradise, the Thai Island Hopper West adventure will see you head to the beach at Phi-Phi, indulge in some pad thai, and make some feline friends at a Tiger temple. If this trip sounds like your cup of tea, you can grab up to 20% off rn.

If you don’t feel like making a journey across the world, head to our neighbouring country New Zealand, with The Big Tiki trip. For a whopping 21 days, you’ll see some spots in NZ off the beaten path like the Kaikoura Wildlife Rescue, Wanaka, and much more. At the moment, Contiki is slinging up to 15% off.





So if you're getting hit with a dose of wanderlust, book a trip or two now – you deserve it.



You can suss more info here.



