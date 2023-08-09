Benee, Matt Corby & A Bunch Of Other Acts Are Playing A Free Fest This Spring & Sign Me Up

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Destination Gold Coast to share SPRINGTIME Festival.

We’re so close to finishing winter for another year. Like, so close. And, as the weather heats up, so too do the festival lineups. Let’s gooooo.

Festival season is beginning with a bang at the Gold Coast’s SPRINGTIME music fest. Taking place from the 1st to the 3rd of September in Surfers Paradise, the all-ages fest is platforming (literally) some of Australia and New Zealand’s best acts.

The stacked lineup includes Benee, Boo Seeka, Matt Corby, Sycco, Bella Amor, a DJ set from the GOATs, Bag Raiders and heaps more.

In even wilder news… the festival is free. Yes, this means you can see some of the most popular artists going without digging up money from your (already low) savings accounts. What a win.

As well as the stacked music lineup, there’s also a packed arts program and the Vans Skate Plaza to experience. Here, Vans has set up a beach-side skate park that’ll host demos from some of Australia’s best skateboarders including Jesse Noonan, Nixen Osborne and Rome Collyer.

There’ll be live mural painting to add even more colour to the festival featuring YEAHYEAHCHLOE and First Nations twin sisters, Malara Rise.

Plus, the creative minds at Shock Therapy Arts are set to delight SPRINGTIME fans with Quest of Chaos, a totally new participatory performance installation that’s part obstacle course, part live action video game (sick) and part retro art installation. So intrigued.

If you’re an inter-stater like me, you’re probably itching to add your flights to cart because duh, sand, sun, and boogying to live acts?? Sign me the hell up.

Since you’re travelling to the sunshine state, why not make the most of the long weekend and see the surrounds? Plus, most of SPRINGTIME’s activities begin around 12pm so you have a whole half a day to explore.

You could start your day with a coffee and peruse around the Home Of The Art’s Farmers and Artisan Markets or grab a beachside brunch at Hyde Paradiso.

If adventure is more your vibe, then spend your morning on the water with a jet ski tour, jet boating (!!) or parasailing. For those who want to keep it slightly calmer before the festivities, you can captain your own boat and have a picnic on an (environmentally friendly) GoBoat.

Honestly, I’m still shook that SPRINGTIME is free when it has a lineup that rivals some of the biggest summer festivals going.

Whether you’re a Gold Coast local or are bloody hanging for a sunshine state getaway (like me), then SPRINGTIME could be the way to kick off the warm weather festivities.

This is normally where I’d write ‘Buy tickets here’ but it’s free, so just rock up!

Learn more details here.

Image credit: Benee, Bella Amor, Matt Corby.