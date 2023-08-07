Billabong Wants To Send 2 Lucky Enviro Enthusiasts To Hawaii Next Month & Sign Me The Fk Up

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

To all my enviro peeps out there — there’s never been a better time to enter the group chat because Billabong has collaborated with SeaCleaners and Hawaiian Tourism to give two lucky environmental enthusiasts the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, folks — what exactly do you mean by environmental enthusiasts on a scale from 0 to Greta Thunberg? And how the fuck can you jump on this stellar opportunity immediately? Good thing you asked sweet thing because the dirty details are simple.

If you’re over 18 years old and passionate about keeping our oceans clean, Billabong and Sea Cleaners want you to share how you’re currently taking action against plastic pollution in your local area. Whether it’s organising beach clean-ups, leading educational initiatives, or inventing ingenious ways to reduce plastic waste, no action is too small.

Sound like you? Enter yourself on Billabong’s competition page here before August 22 (with winners to be drawn on August 23), and you could be enjoying the breathtaking beauty of the Hawaiian Islands as soon as next month (take that, Euro Summer!). On that note — please ensure you are willing and able to travel from September 12th to 20th, 2023 before applying.

What should you expect from the trip? According to Billabong’s website — it’s no ordinary vacation. While the full details have yet to be revealed, all we know is that the lucky winners will embark on a unique journey, filled with meaningful experiences aimed at making real, tangible environmental impact. Of course, there will be an opportunity to take in the pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters that the Hawaiian Islands offer, too.

What is SeaCleaners?

SeaCleaners is a non-for-profit organisation that exists to educate young people to dispose of their rubbish in eco-friendly ways to reduce ocean pollution’s harm to the environment. They do this by building awareness of the project’s vision and goals, creating networks of collaborators, assisting local charities and community groups to work together, as well as educating people on the dire consequences of littering.

For more information on how you can support them or become a plastic waste warrior, head here. To enter Billabong and SeaCleaners’ competition, head here.