PSA: It Cosmetics Is Having A Massive Sale If You Wanna Get Your Hands On Some Best-Sellers

If your skincare and makeup products need a little refresh, you’re in luck. Afterpay Day kicks off today, and a bunch of cult-beauty brands like It Cosmetics are throwing huge sales to celebrate.

Over the next four days (the sale ends August 21), you can score up to 20% off a range of best-selling products. You’ve likely scrolled past some of It Cosmetics’ skincare and makeup prods on TikTok. The #itcosmetics currently has over 134 million views, with content creators raving about everything from the cult-favourite CC cream (IYKYK) and under-eye concealer through to the lush Confidence in a Cream range.

If you’re yet to get your hands on one of the brand’s products, now is the perfect time to sample some while there’s a sitewide sale. To help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve rounded up some of their best-sellers to give you a place to start.

Confidence in a Cream Face Moisturiser & Day Cream, $61.60 (usually $77)

Formulated for all skin types, this fast-absorbing anti-ageing cream helps to reinforce the skin’s moisture barrier. It’s jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients like ceramides, anti-ageing collagen, and peptides to help soften, plump and hydrate the skin. It also wears well under makeup, so you don’t have to worry about pilling or patchiness when applying your base.

Confidence in your Beauty Sleep Night Cream, $65 (usually $80)

Of course, where there’s a day cream, there’s a night cream — and this one’s good, real good. This moisturiser works while you sleep to visibly improve the signs of ageing skin — fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, dullness and loss of firmness — and improve skin cell turnover. Lather it on at night and wake up with firmer, plumper and more hydrated skin.

Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, $35.20 (usually $44)

It’s easy to see why It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye concealer is one of the brand’s best-selling products. Coming in 24 shades, the cult concealer is formulated with anti-ageing peptides, vitamins, hydrolysed collagen, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to help cover up dark circles, bags, redness, hyperpigmentation, age spots and discolouration. Take it from us, this concealer hardly ever budges.

Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare, $52 (usually $65)

Appropriately named ‘Your Skin But Better’, this medium coverage foundation is buildable, lightweight and suitable for all skin types. It’s also formulated with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract and vitamins E and B5, so it won’t dry out your skin.

Superhero Lengthening Mascara, $33.60 (usually $42)

If you’ve got spares or short eyelashes, you can fake a fuller flutter with It Cosmetics Superhero Lengthening Mascara with just a few coats. Formulated with eyelash-lifting polymers, volumising collagen, and strengthening biotin, proteins and peptides, this black-pigmented mascara lifts lashes while separating them to create a fuller lash line.

See something you like? These few prods are just the beginning. You can head over the It Cosmetics to shop the entire collection.