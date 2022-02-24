At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Gird your wallets because Afterpay Day 2022 is officially on its way. The monster four days shopping event is coming back in March, and if you know what’s good for you, you’ll start mentally throwing everything into your cart, RN.

Traditionally, over 1,000 retailers participate in the online and in-store shopping event across the fashion, beauty, homewares and tech space — meaning there are bound to be thousands of products that’ll tickle your fancy. Last year saw big fashion and beauty brands like THE ICONIC, Dyson, Sephora, and athleisure gods P.E Nation all partake, and Afterpay Day 2022 is likely to be just as juicy.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of the most significant online shopping events in the country, so it generates a lot of excitement when it rolls around biannually. The most recent Afterpay Day sale happened in August 2021 and was loaded with up to 70% sales from top retailers like THE ICONIC, Dyson, David Jones, Sephora, Lululemon, The Good Guys and more. Shoppers could also access Afterpay Day deals online and in-store across the country.

When is Afterpay Day 2022?

At this stage, it looks like Afterpay Day 2022 will kick off on March 17 and run until March 20. That’s four full days to bag as many discounts as possible across some of your favourite retailers. Ooft, my mental shopping list is already brimming.

Psst, mates, I’ll give you another hot tip: Afterpay Day also comes ahead of Mother’s Day, so if you’re looking to cement yourself as the favourite child firmly (*ahem, me*), you can show mum why you’re her fave without breaking the bank. Nice!

What Afterpay Day Deals Can I expect?

Unlike flakey Hinge dates, we can always rely on Afterpay Day to overload our pleasure senses, and Afterpay Day 2022 should be no different. Afterpay Day deals usually run across fashion, tech, beauty, homewares and more, so you can expect a bunch of your favourite retailers to be on board.

How does Afterpay work?

If this whole Afterpay business is new to you, it’s basically like a virtual lay-by (remember lay-bys? lol), except you don’t have to wait until you’ve paid it off before you take home your goodies. You simply pay one instalment on the actual day of purchase and then pay the same amount fortnightly over six weeks (four instalments total). Plus, you don’t pay any interest or fees as long as you make your repayments on time. However, if you’re late on a payment, you’ll get slapped with a $10 fee.

Who has Afterpay?

According to Afterpay’s website, they’ve racked up about 63,000 small and large businesses that offer Afterpay as a payment option now, so it’s a safe bet that most of your favourite major retailers have joined the party. That said, if you’re not 100% sure your fave brand offers it, you can always check out their website for payment options or the ‘uge list of businesses on Afterpay’s store directory.

The Best Afterpay Day Sales

Obvi, since the event hasn’t kicked off yet, we can’t give you a complete list of juicy sales. However, if you’re keen to nab some more deals on the day, bookmark this page as we’ll be curating a hot shit list for you to shop from. Merry shopping, folks!

