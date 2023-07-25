Content Creator Carmen Azzopardi On Why Sydney Is Actually The Ultimate Fashion-Forward City

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Suzuki to share the compact, fuel-efficient and fashionable Suzuki Swift.

Sydney has a lot going for it. From Darling Harbour’s beloved, sparkling energy to the stunning beaches and healthy cafe culture, there’s no denying that the capital of New South Wales is an incredible place to live. But, most of the time, its colder sister Melbourne has a reputation of being the fashion-focused city.



To debunk this sentiment, we spoke with Carmen Azzopardi. The Sydney local is a PR and social media whiz who works with incredible local brands including Dyspnea and Embellish By Rowi. Carmen is also a freelance writer and social creator on her own channel, @Zigs_Mom, where she posts fashion, lifestyle, and diabetes awareness content.

Below, Carmen shares her favourite Sydney spots, how she broke into the fashion industry, and more.

PTV: How did you get into the Australian fashion industry?

Carmen: It’s something I sort of fell into really. I’ve always had a love of fashion and writing but I never really knew where that would take me. Back in high school, I was constantly posting my outfits, fashion inspo and thrift hauls (also very badly written poems) on Tumblr.



Fast forward 13 years and I’m literally still doing the same thing, just on different platforms. Honestly, I think it was a combination of internships, desk jobs, resilience and meeting the right people that landed me where I am today.

What do you love about your city?

The familiarity, the safety, the FOOD. Also, the weather. I’ve grown up here and lived in almost every pocket of Sydney imaginable so everywhere feels like home to me.

How would you define Sydney fashion?

Eclectic and unexpected. I think Sydney gets (unfairly) compared to places like London and New York, with people commenting that our style will never be the “same” or measure up but I feel like we have a fashion community that’s unique to our country. If you know where to look, you’ll find people wearing outfits that draw on inspiration from their culture, outfits that take risks and outfits that inspire.

Where are your favourite spots in Sydney to find secondhand fashion?

First and foremost will always be any thrift store ever. I used to drive out to Menai every month to thrift at a tiny Salvos there that always had the best stuff. Last month I drove out and was so saddened to see that they’ve closed.

Next is definitely REUNION and SWOP along with the odd fashion markets whenever they pop up. If you’re into re-selling and vintage markets, check out Fashion Thrift Society and Second Life Markets.

What are your fave Sydney brands?

Nonna’s Grocer for lifestyle and interior pieces, Embellish By Rowi for stick-on beauty, Em On Holiday for unisex, everyday fashion and Extra Silky for hair!

Sydney designers I love include Nicol & Ford, Youkhana and Dion Lee.

Can you please give us a rundown on what a regular day in Sydney looks like for you?

If I’m up early enough, I’ll do a coastal walk with my boyfriend, grab a coffee by the beach and work from a cafe. When work’s wrapped up, I’ll head to BlocHaus in Marrickville for a climb or catch up with a friend for dinner and drinks. It depends on the day, but my week is peppered with either a netball game, a swim or pub trivia and pool with my boyfriend and friends.

If it’s a weekend, you’ll almost always catch me eating my way through Sydney. Fave spots for yummies include Franks Deli (Waverly), Cut Lunch Deli (Clovelly), Chinese Dumpling Master (Haymarket or Enmore), South Dowling Sandwiches (Darlinghurst), Dae Jang Kum (Haymarket), and AP Bakery (Surry Hills).

Where do you see the best street style?

Whenever I see my friends! The location isn’t specific because I think if you’re looking for it, you’ll find people with great style all over Sydney. But in my opinion, the best-dressed people are my friends and my peers so wherever they are!

What are your favourite spots in Sydney and why do you love them?

Bronte Beach and Gordons Bay because of their beauty. No matter the time of year, no matter the weather, I think both spots are just so stunning. Every time I snorkel at Gordons I see the most amazing sea life and it’s literally right at our fingertips – we’re so lucky.

Also, anywhere in Marrickville. I lived there for so long so it’ll always have a special place in my heart. The food in the area is hectic, the local pubs are great (shoutout to the Henson) and I still regularly come back for dinners, drinks and to climb.

What does a dream day in Sydney look like to you?

We’re starting the day with a coastal walk with my boyfriend, followed by a swim and a snorkel (yes, we see the infamous Blue Groper and maybe 1000 other fish). A coffee and brekky at one of our fave local cafes and then we bike ride to the markets (food market, clothes market, fish market, it doesn’t matter).



We grab lunch while we’re there and read in the sun then come home and cook up something yummy for our friends who come over for a dinner party. Afterwards, we all head out to a bar or an event where we dance to good music all night. The perfect day!

