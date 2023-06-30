PSA: Zonked Folks In The Syd CBD Can Down A New Wellbeing Shot For Free If Ya Need A Pick-Me-Up

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Ryde to give you a well-deserved pick-me-up.

Are you zombie-eyed on your morning commute right now? Shuffling those tired legs to the office? Dreading another day in “paradise”?

Well, do we have the treat for you.

There’s a hot new wellbeing brand on the scene, Ryde. New to the world and hanging in Sydney this week, Ryde is slinging wellbeing shots to folks in the CBD who need a little helping hand.

With three options to pick from, you can pick whatever shot your body and brain needs today.

First up, for the tired girlies, there’s an Energy shot which is tropical flavour. It contains caffeine from Guarana Seeds and B vitamins, perfect if you’re feeling off but need to be on. Also, it tastes like a damn coconut dream.

Next up, there is a Focus shot for if you’re feeling a little fuzzy today. It tastes like orange and contains L-Theanine and vitamins. It de-fuzzes and fuels your mind, for when you need a lightbulb moment.

And last but not least, the shot this stress-head desperately needs is Relax. This soothing bad boy tastes like raspberry and is formulated with Chamomile and lemon balm to help unwind a busy mind.

Each of the brand-spanking new wellbeing shots will be waiting for you before work in Barangaroo next Tuesday, July 4. Just mosey on over through the hordes of zonked corporate folks to nab your shot and get a pep in your step before the office.

Keep your eyes peeled in the city for more pop-ups to perk you up, otherwise, you can check out more about the wellbeing shots, right here.