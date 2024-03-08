We Asked An Expert How To Fix Your Dodgy Wi-Fi So You Can Emerge From The Dark Ages

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Aussie Broadband to keep you connected.

People love to talk about the good old days when there were no screens, or escaping to nature to unplug and get away from all the noise. I don’t get that. I love the screen. I would live in the screen if I could.

That all goes without saying, I love the internet. But sometimes, the internet doesn’t love me. I’ve suffered from slow ‘net. My Wi-Fi has been known to randomly say, “Ha, not today kid“. It’s not fun. It’s sad! Give me my memes now.

To help with this little conundrum — and to stop me from going all Office Space on my modem next time my favourite show CatDog takes a little too long to load — I consulted an expert.

That’s where James Di Trapani comes in, he’s a Network Backbone & IP Edge Manager at Aussie Broadband. If you’re wondering, that basically means he’s one of the guys who makes sure our internet works fast and without any hiccups.

So if anyone could help me, it’s him.

You might have inadequate router coverage

One of the biggest Wi-Fi woes is using a router that can’t quite reach every nook and cranny of your home. As James puts it, “If you have a larger house, let’s say double story, and only a cheap router downstairs, then the Wi-Fi signal may struggle to reach upstairs and provide internet to all corners of your house.” This is a common issue in multi-level homes where the router’s signal has to fight gravity and architecture to reach your device.

To combat this, James suggests upgrading to a more powerful router or investing in a mesh network system.

Or an overloaded router

Another common issue is an overworked router. “We see a lot of people using a router that isn’t built to handle the volume of phones, gaming consoles, computers, smart TVs, Roombas or any other smart device, connected to it. If your router can’t handle the amount of devices, it’ll struggle — and so will your Wi-Fi connection,” James explains.

Another issue here can be the frequency being overloaded. “Every router broadcasts to a specific channel within the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, and it’s common for a lot of routers and devices to use the same channel even if it’s not the most efficient,” explains James.

“You can check what channel your router is using and how busy it is by logging into your router. You can do this by following your router’s instruction manual, Googling your router, or calling your ISP’s tech support who will be able to walk you through the process.”

There could be interference from neighbours

Your Wi-Fi might also be getting into a tiff with your neighbours. “Interference from your neighbour’s router or devices is another big issue. You may be — without realising — sharing the same signal channel as your neighbours. This means that all the signals are travelling on the same wavelength and getting in each other’s way, slowing things down,” James says.

He advises, “Try changing your router’s channel to one that’s less crowded. You can usually do this through your router’s settings.”

“Organise your devices on your router so that anything physically close to your router uses the 5Ghz channel, while devices further away are set to the 2.4Ghz channel. This helps to ensure that one frequency isn’t overused and congested.”

Or just old AF hardware

James reckons keeping your hardware up to date is integral. “You may be missing out on having access to 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz channels, or Wi-Fi 6, or Quality of Service features. Older routers also have lower Wi-Fi range as well,” he says.

“Make sure your router is able to meet the demands of your home. If you have a large home, you may need a mesh network, which is basically like having multiple routers scattered around the house all working together to extend your internet connection.”

Location, location

“We can’t stress this enough — make sure your router is in a central location — or close to the rooms that need it most — with as much open space as possible,” he says. “Don’t hide it or leave it near other devices or walls. Things like TVs, microwaves, baby monitors, or brick walls can cause signal interference or just flat-out block the signal.”

Troubleshooting 101

When your Wi-Fi decides to take an inconvenient nap, James has some go-to solutions. “There’s a reason why our go-to troubleshooting method is the tried and trusted power cycle. A power cycle is simply unplugging your router and leaving it unplugged for a minute, which gives it enough time for the modem/router’s internal memory to refresh fully. It’s so simple, but it still works,” he says.

His other main tip? “Check your cables! Make sure they are all plugged in properly and don’t have any damage. You’d be surprised how many times a rogue cable is the cause of your internet dropping out, especially if you have kids or animals.”

Image: The IT Crowd.