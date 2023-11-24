Wanna Grab Free Treats From A Giant Choccy Shoe This Weekend? Reese’s Have You Sorted

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Reese’s so you can get free chocolate.



Folks, you might want to sit down for this one. I’m about to say something so incredibly divisive, you might need to take a walk, drink some tea, or maybe even take a break from screens for a day. My controversial opinion is… nuts with chocolate is good. I won’t apologise for speaking the truth.

Nah I’m just joshing you. I’m sure if you asked anyone (who doesn’t have a peanut allergy, I’m sorry guys) what their favourite choccy treat is, it’s bound to be chocolate with nuts in it.

Now, what if I told you that in order to bag some free chocolate, all you had to do was turn up to a massive chocolate shoe located at Bondi Beach?

Yes, that’s right, peanut butter and chocolate connoisseur, Reese’s is giving away 20,000 Peanut Butter Cups at Bondi Beach from Friday the 24th of November until Sunday 26th of November.

“Where am I to find such a great and exquisite giveaway, you may ask?” Well, if following the gigantic crowd is too hard for you, you’ll know you’re at the right place when you’re staring at a four-metre-high chocolate shoe pouring peanut butter into a huge Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup right in the eye.

Wander down, snap a quick pick and you’ll get to take home free chocolate to devour in your own home, or in public if you’re cool like that.

I’m sure we’ve all at some point wanted to be a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup having peanut butter poured into us by a chocolate shoe, and now at Bondi Beach, you get to see your dream come true.

I’m a textured eater, so having a separate texture with chocolate is a must. But it’s not just the texture that nuts enhance, oh ho ho, you’d have to be dense, dull-witted, dare I say nutty, to think it stops there. Nay, I say, nutty flavours enhance the taste of any chocolate as well. Think about it. White chocolate and macadamias, milk chocolate and peanut butter, dark chocolate and having no friends, you can’t think about those classic chocolate flavours without their signature partner.

So go forth, my fellow Augustus Gloops and grab your share of the iconic peanut butter and chocolate treats as an early Christmas gift for yourself.