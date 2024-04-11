Uber And Qantas Partner To Giveaway 20 Million Frequent Flyer Points — Here’s How You Can Enter

A partnership between ride-sharing service Uber and airline Qantas has resulted in a giveaway that could mean you become a millionaire! Okay sure, it’s in Qantas Points, not actual dollars. But if you were an actual millionaire then we’d have to eat you for being rich, so in the long term it’s better, okay?

The two companies have teamed up to giveaway a total of 20 million Qantas Points over the rest of the month, starting April 11.

Every day up until April 30 one lucky Uber user will be awarded a million Qantas Points to use on flights, rewards, or other perks, and all just for following two easy steps.

How to enter the Uber X Qantas Points giveaway

If you’re looking to enter the competition that will see you join the Qantas Points millionaire club, you’ll need to do two things.

Step 1

First up, you’ll need to link your Uber account with your Qantas Frequent Flyer account. You can do this by opening your Uber app, then going to Account, then Settings, and then in the Rewards section you will see a section labelled “Qantas Frequent Flyer”.

Riiiiiiiight at the bottom of the Settings page.

Wack that button, then follow the instructions to link your pre-existing Frequent Flyer account, and then follow the next step.

Step 2

The second and final thing you’ll need to do to be eligible for the giveaway is order an Uber ride to or from any of the following Aussie airports:

Adelaide

Avalon

Ballina/Byron Bay

Brisbane

Cairns

Canberra

Darwin

Devonport

Gladstone

Gold Coast

Hobart

Launceston

Mackay

Melbourne

Newcastle

Perth

Rockhampton

Sunshine Coast

Sydney

Toowoomba

Townsville

Do those two steps and bada bing, bada boom, you’ll have entered the million point giveaway, and can start dreaming about taking that holiday to New Zealand you’ve been dreaming of (that we’re also doing a cheeky giveaway for).

Also — little extra hint — if you don’t already have a Qantas Frequent Flyer account to link to your Uber one, then create an account here and enter the giveaway anyway.

Already linked your accounts ages ago you say? Congrats, you’re already in the giveaway, you clever sauage.

Best part is, once your accounts are linked, every dollar you spent on an Uber to the airport gets you extra Qantas Points too, which is a decent enough consolation prize if you don’t win the giveaway and become a millionaire.

“With Euro-Summer just around the corner, one million points will go a long way towards booking the trip of a lifetime for some lucky Aussies,” said Dom Taylor, General Manager of Uber ANZ.

See y’all in Europe, living my best life, spending up my million points — because I don’t have any actual cash, RIP.