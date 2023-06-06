29 Y.O. Serial Rapist Jailed For 20 Years After He Attacked A Melb Woman While She Was Jogging

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape.

A serial rapist who dragged a woman into the Merri Creek in Melbourne and violently sexually assaulted her has been jailed for more than 20 years.

The woman was jogging along the Merri Creek Trail on December 3, 2019 when 29-year-old Joel Russo grabbed her from behind.

As reported by the Australian Associated Press, he dragged the 26-year-old woman towards the creek and held her head under water. Russo threatened to kill her unless they had sex and repeatedly raped her for hours.

After the violent sexual assault, Russo and the woman walked to a nearby McDonald’s where he told her: “Sorry for raping you. I’ve ruined your life, haven’t I?”

Per 7News, Russo eventually left and the woman asked someone at the restaurant to call the police. He was arrested hours later trying to steal money and cigarettes from a nearby service station.

On Tuesday, County Court Judge Liz Gaynor sentenced Russo to 20 years and four months in prison, and he will be eligible for parole in 17 years. He has already served three and a half years of his sentence.

During her sentencing remarks, Judge Gaynor described the “horrendous sexual attack” as “every woman’s worst nightmare”.

“It was predatory, persistent, highly violent, terrifying and prolonged,” she said, per ABC News.

Judge Gaynor said Russo had a high chance of reoffending, as he committed a similar attack in 2015 when he raped a 16-year-old girl near a park.

He was sentenced to five years’ jail and was released four months before he raped the jogger along Merri Creek.

“It is clear you are an extremely dangerous offender,” Judge Gaynor said.

“The objective threat you present to women generally cannot be underestimated.”

In a heartbreaking victim impact statement, the woman said she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression after the horrific incident.

“There is no limit to the anger I feel knowing that the most life-threatening risk I took was to go for a walk alone and to be a woman,” she said.