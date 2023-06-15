4 Reasons To Bring Back The Carpool Because We Can’t Let James Corden Win

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Uber Pool to help you make new friends and save cash.

We need to bring carpooling back.

Hear me out, carpooling is so much better than the snoozefest that is driving alone. Just a bunch of humans, hanging out, vibing in a moving rectangle, all going where they need to be. Beautiful. It brings a tear to the eye.

And then when you take that to the next level and carpool with strangers? Well, that provides you with the perfect microcosm of humanity’s quirks and comedic idiosyncrasies, my friend.

Getting into an Uber Pool is like playing roulette with humanity, you never know who you’re going to get, and isn’t that exciting? It’s the easiest way to turn a boring commute into its own little adventure, and you save money too. What’s not to love?

But there are so many more reasons to bring back carpooling. Here’s just a few.

Karaoke, but make it fun

And by that I mean make it have nothing — and I mean nothing — to do with that insufferable James Corden fellow. But just because he ruined it, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some karaoke WITHOUT making it all cringe and weird.

Carpools are the perfect place for karaoke. So let loose my friend. Just make sure the windows are fully up. No one deserves to be put through the pain of hearing your piercing rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face”.

The perfect place to start a podcast

I’m kidding. Obviously. Imagine starting a podcast lmaoooo.

Wallet-friendly

In a world where cafes have the gall to charge you $7.50 for a mocha, every cent counts. So if you have the opportunity to save a few bucks, and make some new friends along the way, well, you’d be a right FOOL to say no to that.

With Uber Pool, you’ll be splitting the fare with other fine people heading in the same direction, so you can keep your hard-earned cash for the important things in life, like Pokemon cards and avocado toast.

Better for the environment

It’s simple mathematics my simple friend! One car full of people is better than four cars. By opting for Uber Pool, you’re doing your part to ease congestion and do better the planet, one car at a time. Not only are you saving money, but you’re also reducing traffic and emissions. So give yourself a nice lil pat on the back.

