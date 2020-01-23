Thanks for signing up!

We’ve enjoyed James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke for years now.

We’ve seen him belt one out with Mariah Carey, go gaga with Lady Gaga, and enjoy a trip to infinity with One Direction.

You see, Carpool Karaoke eps aren’t simply a viral YouTube vid that you watch once or twice then never again.

These are iconic episodes that showcase both the musical talent and true personality of the biggest stars in the world.

But after learning some behind-the-scenes tea about how the eps are made, I don’t think you’ll ever watch the online series quite the same way ever again.

A Twitter user posted a video of what appeared to be Corden riding around with Justin Bieber for an upcoming episode.

However, one thing in particular caught fans’ attention: The Late Late Show host wasn’t actually driving. In fact, the car was being pulled by a truck.

“Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke and this is why I have trust issues—he isn’t even driving!” the Twitter user, @ZoliHonig, wrote on the social network, later adding: “Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don’t *actually* need a ride.”

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

Needless to say, fans were pretty surprised after seeing the footage.

“It should be called Carpull Karaoke,” one social media user tweeted.

“MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE,” added another.

However, some insisted they’d seen Corden driving before.

“Y’all when I saw One Direction filming Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving,” tweeted a follower.

The Late Late Show has since released a statement via E! News, insisting that the reports are false and James does, in fact, drive the ve-hicle, except where necessary.

“James always drives during Carpool Karaoke,” the statement read. “However, on the rare occasion when there is a stunt component and the producers feel it is unsafe to drive, we will use a rig (tow).”

Corden hinted he was working with the Biebs in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Stay on the lookout for James Cordon coming up,” the artist wrote on Instagram.