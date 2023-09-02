A Real Estate Agent Just Had Her License Suspended Over A Shocking Email To Indian Tenants

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged racism.

The license of a Perth real estate agent has been suspended after she sent a shocking email to tenants comparing the cleanliness standards of Australians and Indians. Yeesh.

The incident, which occurred two years ago, was taken to the WA State Administrative Tribunal this week per The West Australian.

In May 2021, agent Bronwyn Pollitt sent a reply email to former tenant Sandeep Kumar after he’d challenged a cleaning bill that was deducted from his initial security deposit.

Per news.com.au, Pollitt compared Australia’s living standards to those of “overcrowded, overpopulated, dirty squaller” countries such as India.

“I as a white Australian believe you and the others come to Australia as you want to enjoy the lovely way of life we enjoy,” she wrote.

“Clean, fresh air, jobs or if you cannot get a job social support, medical help and no overpopulation.

“It all starts with cleaning the rental properties though and being mindful of what you have left and knowing the same thing as India will become Perth if you make no attitude changes.

“Hopefully the massive influx of Indian people will not turn our beautiful country into the filth that is India where bodies are on the street, half burnt bodies are in the river and people climb over each other for medical help while living in absolute slums.”

Holy shit.

A few weeks after sending the email, Pollitt penned a follow-up to the former tenant.

“I apologise if you believe I have been racist against you. That was never my intent,” the email read.

“I compared the ingoing property condition report and photos with how the property was handed back, the same as is done for every tenant.”

“After vacating more than 6 months ago you have both been strongly vocal about the process.”

“Each and every attempt to resolve the issues has been an argument until I realised that due to differing views which I tried to explain in my last email and are not racist, and never intended to be racist.”

Her Real Estate and Business Agent Licence — a qualification necessary to buy, sell, lease or manage real estate in Australia — will remain suspended for an eight month period.