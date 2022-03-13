Journalism students from Macleay College are saying their degrees have been cancelled just two weeks into the course.

Macleay is a private tertiary institution with campuses in Sydney and Melbourne. Macleay students say that on Friday arvo, they were sent an email saying their degrees would be cancelled due to low enrolment numbers.

The email states that first-year students can either switch to a digital media course or withdraw and receive a statement of attainment for their completed units.

Macleay College also requests that the students inform it of their decision by the census date on March 18.

This would leave the students with an extremely short time to make such an important decision.

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to first-year student Ezra Bell about the course’s sudden cancellation.

Since the unexpected email on Friday afternoon, Ezra noted that the uni hadn’t provided any further support to students.

“There’s been no communication from the uni they’ve really just hung us out to dry.”

“Why couldn’t they have said this to our faces?”

Ezra doubted that enrolment numbers were the reason for the shutdown.

“What’s the real reason because we all know low enrolments is not the case.”

This point was echoed by another Macleay journalism student Kelsey Richmond. Richmond claimed that student enrolment numbers had actually increased.

Macleay students have taken to Twitter to vent about the experience.

The Media Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA) confirmed on Saturday that the degree had been cancelled. The union estimated around 48 students would be impacted.

Student Chelsea Caffery claimed the college told students to reach out to psychologists if they need it. But the university’s mental health services don’t re-open until Monday.

Chelsea further alleged that staff weren’t aware that the degree was going to be cancelled.

“To be told on a Friday afternoon after hours is really heartless,” Chelsea told news.com.

“The head of Journalism only found out minutes before the students did… after 5pm… on a Friday…”

The college hasn’t released a statement about the situation yet, but it’s already copping flack online.

As pointed out by RMIT Journalism lecturer Dr Alexandra Wake, most universities have now closed their enrolments.

This means it could be really hard for those students to re-enrol in other degrees.

On top of everything else, Macleay college’s degree in journalism isn’t cheap.

It costs a whopping $54,000 to complete all 24 units so the potential financial burden on students is enormous.

The university is owned by fashion entrepreneur Sarah Stavrow. She told news.com that she would not be commenting.

At the time of writing, Macleay college has not responded to PEDESTRIAN.TV for comment.

