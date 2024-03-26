Julian Assange’s Chance To Appeal Extradition Depends On US Proving His Safety, High Court Decides

Founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange has been granted a small win in his appeal in to the UK High Court, with the court granting him permission to make a full appeal against his extradition to the United States.

The verdict on Assange’s appeal was delivered at 10:30am in London, where the High Court ruled that Assange would be allowed to make a full appeal that he should not be extradited to the US. If Assange had lost this appeal, it would have been his last chance at freedom through the UK court system.

The 52-year-old has fought a battle in the UK courts since 2019, after he spent five years in jail in the UK, and even more years hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy.

Assange would face charges in the US for leaking over half a million documents about the US’s actions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Despite the small win, this is not a final judgement for Julian Assange to be free.

Instead, the pair of UK High Court justices have requested that the US to provide further “assurances” for Assange to be removed from the UK without facing a risk to his health.

“If those assurances are not given, then leave to appeal will be given and there will then be an appeal hearing,” read the court documents,

If the justices are not satisfied with the US’s reasoning as to why the WikiLeaks founder should be extradited, and that his safety can be assured, his appeal will go ahead.

“If assurances are given then the parties will have a further opportunity to make representations, and there will be a further hearing on May 20, 2024 to decide if the assurances are satisfactory, and to make a final decision on leave to appeal,” stated the court.

BREAKING: Julian Assange may still be extradited to the US in three weeks if US Gov provides “assurances” – previously deemed by Amnesty as “inherently unreliable” – including that he will not be prejudiced at trial by reason of his nationality and not receive the death penalty… pic.twitter.com/H90vu00oV8 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 26, 2024

This verdict has been a surprise, who expected a straight forward yes or no answer from the UK High Court on if Assange’s appeal would go ahead.

Part of the reason it is suspected these “assurances” of Assange’s safety have been requested are due to the fact that is has been widely reported that the US made plans for Assange’s assassination during Donald Trump‘s presidency.

In the US, Assange potentially faces 18 charges of espionage, and could face as much as 175 years in prison, or the death penalty.