An E-Bike Battery Exploded And Set Fire To A Syd Hostel Which Isn’t The Bang Staff Are Used To

The Mad Monkey Hostel in Potts Point Sydney had to evacuate 70 occupants due to a sudden fire which was started by an e-bike battery explosion. Just in case the bushfires torching NSW right now weren’t bad enough, we now have to worry about battery fires too.

NSW Fire and Rescue have released security footage of the moment the fire started, which shows a pair of French backpackers have a near-miss when an e-bike’s lithium battery explodes.

The footage shows two young men in their room with one standing in the doorway, before they suddenly bolt out chased by a fireball.

DARLINGHURST | CCTV captures suspected Lithium-ion battery explosion inside inner-city hotel – VIDEO. Extraordinary CCTV footage, obtained by Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), has captured the moment two backpackers were caught in a fireball when a L… https://t.co/k41GRmgifC — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) October 4, 2023

One of the backpackers, Philip, who was lucky enough to be out of room at the time, then picked up a nearby fire extinguisher.

Philip’s friend, who was still inside the room when the battery blaze began, suffered minor burns to his leg.

They went to Kings Cross police station for help, and were joined by six firetrucks and 22 firefighters.

The hostel was evacuated, and nearby streets were all shut down. Thankfully, firefighting services managed to keep the damage to only the one building, quickly extinguishing the surprise inferno.

French backpacker Philip after escaping the battery explosion fire. Source: Nine.

Philip said he was, “a little shocked, but I’m okay. I’m lucky to be here and intact.”

Meanwhile his friend was taken to St Vincent’s hospital for treatment for his burns, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lithium batteries are known to explode, due to how energy dense they are. This means they are super convenient for our 21st century needs like e-bikes and Samsung Note 7 smartphones, but also pose incredible fire risks.

NSW Fire and Rescue warned the batteries to be the “fastest growing fire risk” in the state.

If you have a damaged lithium battery, you can dispose of it properly at a community recycling centre, and should not attempt to charge it under any circumstance.

