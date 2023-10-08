A UK TV Host Was Pulled Off The Air After An Alleged Plot To Kidnap & Murder Her Was Uncovered

UK morning show host Holly Willoughby has been temporarily taken off the air after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was uncovered. A 36-year-old man has since been placed in custody over the matter.

42-year-old Willoughby is the host of popular British morning show This Morning as well as Dancing on Ice. She has been off the air since Thursday.

Gavin Plumb, who works as a shopping centre security guard, has been arrested on suspicion of “soliciting, encouraging, persuading, endeavouring to persuade or proposing to a third party,” the court heard per the BBC.

The third party is allegedly a man by the name of David Nelson who Plumb, “encouraged that third party to travel to the UK to carry out the plan” and was “assembling a kidnap and restraint kit, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the kidnap,” according to prosecutors.

“Investigations are continuing but police are treating this as a credible conspiracy to ­kidnap Holly,” said one source, according to news.com.au.

“There were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her.”

The Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, located approximately 60kms from London, heard that Nelson was scheduled to arrive in the UK next week.

“This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV,” an ITV spokesperson said per the ABC.

“We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time.”

ITV-funded security as well as police have been stationed at Willoughby’s family home.

Rob Kirby of Essex Police said, “this was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges”.

“The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds.”

More to come.

Header image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images