A Man Suspected To Be The Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Has Finally Been Charged After 13 Years

A suspect has been arrested in relation to the Gilgo Beach murders in Long Island, New York. The killings became infamous after true crime podcasts attempted to uncover the identity of the person dubbed the “Craigslist ripper” due to some of the victims being sex workers who advertised their services on Craigslist.

The man arrested was Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old who works as an architect in Manhattan. He has a wife and two children.

Heuremann’s arrest was made at his office on Thursday, US time, on suspicion of committing the “Gilgo Four” killings, a source told the New York Post.

The Gilgo Four refers to four women found within a mile of each other on Gilgo Beach in Babylon New York in December 2010. They were all wrapped in hessian when discovered.

In addition to the initial four, there were a further six killings that occurred in the town around the same time. Of these, one victim was a man, another was a toddler and the remaining four were women. Heuremann is not suspected of being involved with these six deaths.

The arrest was made after a DNA sample obtained in January from a discarded pizza box matched that of one of the victims, 22-year-old Megan Waterman.

In court, Heuermann pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of three of the women including Waterman, 24-year-old Melissa Barthelemy, and 27-year-old Amber Lynn Costello.

He was named the primed suspect in the murder of the fourth, 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

“I did not do this,” he said, via his lawyer, Michael Brown per news.com.au.

“He’s destroyed. He’s clearly destroyed about the charges here,” Brown added.

Heuremann is the former classmate of Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor Billy Baldwin (brother of Alec), who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the arrest.

Heuremann is set to return to court on August 1.