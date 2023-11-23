Ditch The Wrapping Paper And Gift Yr Melburnian Friend An Experience They Won’t Forget

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with the City of Melbourne to help you make the most of the Christmas season.

Gone are the days of overstuffing a Christmas stocking with gifts. That’s because we’re more sustainable and can’t condone receiving a Jamiroquai action figure, on top of five My Little Pony sticker books.

For that reason, I’d say one of the best gifts you can give someone this year is treating them to a great experience. Whether it’s for a solo venture, or a convenient excuse to see that friend you haven’t hung out with in months. An experience is a grand gift to get people out of their comfort zone and enjoying something they normally wouldn’t.

Here are some great options to suss out.

Take them to a futuristic VR experience

VR gaming is an epic adventure, and nobody offers a classic arcade experience like Zero Latency in Docklands.

There are plenty of great games — you’ll be shooting through hordes of zombies, climbing through the jungles in a Farcry spin-off game, or even relaxing in a walking sim. If you haven’t tried VR gaming before, there isn’t a better introduction than this.

Level up your wardrobe at Husk

Who doesn’t love starting the new year with a bit of a wardrobe update? If you’re stumped on what to get the fashionista in your life for Christmas, you can’t go wrong with Husk. Stocked with some of the world’s most renowned designers and international labels, Husk has some of the slickest and best-quality clothes you can get in Melbourne.

Throughout the Christmas period, they’re offering in-store shoppers at Emporium a $50 gift voucher, redeemable on any full-price apparel or footwear purchases until January 3rd, 2024.

Relax with a spa day

We all deserve a spa day, it’s just getting to one that’s the hardest. I can rarely bring myself to pay for a massage or a treatment But as a gift? Say less. And after this year, we’re all entitled to a little bit of R&R.

There are several great bathhouses and spas in the city that are easy to get to and provide great, relaxing services. One of our faves is Sakura Lounge & Spa, a bathhouse and spa, located right in the city of Melbourne. Score yourself massage treatment, beauty treatment and specialty treatment, and walk away feeling more relaxed than ever. Sakura Lounge & Spa is also acclaimed for its infrared sauna. With a customer controlled speaker, chuck on your favourite playlist and loosen those muscles.

Spice things up at Gewürzhaus Carlton

If you’re stumped on something to get the aspiring home cook in your life, you need to bring them to Gewürzhaus to suss out its massive collection of herbs, spices and more.

In addition, they mix and mill over 100 unique blends which are exclusive to the store, and stock a unique range of vintage kitchen goods and giftware. Spices are prepared onsite from whole ingredients to ensure freshness and quality.

Feed your DnD fix with Mind Games

Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop games have been having one hell of a comeback recently. Thanks to the recent Chris Pine movie and Baldur’s Gate 3, many people are now wanting to roll the dice. If you’ve been looking to start a campaign with a few friends, you should check out Mind Games in the city.

You can also pick up a wide range of board games, puzzles, trading cards, miniature games and other supplies at the store. Also, if you spend $30 or more in-store over the festive season, and mention “City of Melbourne” while buying, you’ll receive a free gift with your purchase.

Break a sweat with Little Mandarin Yoga & Pilates

Ready for those New Year’s resolutions? Gift yourself, or someone else, a class with an intimate and inclusive yoga and pilates studio at the Little Mandarin Yoga & Pilates. The studio offers all your yoga needs, be it traditional mat yoga, aerial yoga, or mat pilates and reformer at any level.

If you book a class online, you can use the promo code “Xmas10” at the checkout page to receive 10% off all pass packages until December 31st, 2023.

If you’re eager to suss out more experiences, What’s On Melbourne has whipped up a full gift guide list here, with discounts and more.

