This Was The Cheapest House Sold In Aus Last Weekend & Sure, I’d Love Shit-Stained Floorboards

The cheapest house to be sold in Australia last weekend is a steaming pile of shit and precisely no one is surprised. So what does the absolute bargain price of $250,000 get you in the housing market these days?

Allow me, a person who is currently housesitting to avoid landlords and property managers until I can one day afford my first home, tell you.

The $250,000 home sold via auction is a three-bedroom, one bathroom home in South Australia.

Open wide, die inside! Image: Domain.

Is it habitable?

Of course not!

READ MORE Syd Landlord Who Was Taken To Tribunal Forced To Drop Prices Of Rentals & Karma Is A God

But tell me where else you’ll find a bedroom with barricaded windows, and a wall flap to escape out of when you realise you’ve been granted entry into hell?

Image: Domain

To be fair, at least there’s some sunlight coming out of the other, less-flappy hole on the bedroom wall. This is what some property managers would call a “sun-drenched room”, if I were to hazard a guess.

Speaking of hazards.

This excuse for a kitchen is absolutely not sanitary to make or eat food in, and not just because ceiling plaster might fall into your soup.

Image: Domain

The hole(s) in the roof should allow for ample air flow from the shit-stained stove, however.

Image: Domain

Fantastic! A bathroom that’ll never make you feel clean. Where rusty spoons come to die.

Image: Domain

Remind me to shit and drag my ass along the floorboards next time I want to make a decent sale of a quarter of a million.

Image: Domain

To be fair, at least this listing agent wasn’t trying to polish and turds or flat-out lie to prospective buyers. Instead, they provided a very honest description of the property.

“The home has seen better days, and is not in a livable condition, however with improvements by a keen handyman could be fixed,” the Elizabeth Downs listing said, as reported by Domain.

“Alternatively, the property offers a great land prospect to build your dream home (subject to appropriate planning consents).”

how’s the serenity/asbestos escape? Image: Domain

To be fair, it’s definitely the sizable land you’re buying here, or at the very least, this shed which I’d rather live in over whatever that other thing with a door is.

NOW we’re talkin’! Image: Domain

According to Domain, Elizabeth Downs has a median house price of $331,500 and is one of the most affordable suburbs in Australia.

Using a loan calculator, if you put a $50,000 deposit down on this place, you’d be paying just under $300 weekly for the next 30 years before you were mortgage free. What a dream.

Can’t wait to move into a meth lab of my own one day.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her on Instagram or TikTok.