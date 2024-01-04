A $55k Falling Down Shack In Victoria Was One Australia’s Most Viewed Properties In 2023

One of the most clicked on “bargain” house listings in Victoria in 2023 was a run down hovel in Beulah, and if that doesn’t sum up the housing market I don’t know what does.

If smashed windows, litter and a lack of floorboards are your thing, then look no further than this house at 70 Henty Highway, about four hours out of Melbourne. Sold in June, the five-bedroom house on a 1229sqm allotment went for $55,000, making it one of the cheapest homes sold last year.

Could this be considered a fully equipped kitchen? Source: Domain.

Among other things, the building also came with complimentary graffiti artwork of a penis spray painted on the living room wall, just next to a hanging pentagram. Further photos of the house showed holes in the weatherboard, a wilting roof and a smashed up bathtub.

Artwork in the lounge. Source: Domain.

Of course, the price tag doesn’t include the many thousands that will be needed to fix it up. Among the many skips required to remove the rubbish, the listing also warned of white ants (otherwise known as termites).

“This project is for the serious renovators and once you have filled numerious skips bins to get it back to a blank canvas you can see what you have to deal with,” the frankly honest advert for the house read.

“We haven’t had any quotes to have it cleaned up and I have no idea what it will rent for once it has been renovated.

“All potential purchasers should do their own due diligence because you’ll need to watch more than a couple of episodes of The Block before you tackle this one.”

The bathroom… minus the bath. Source: Domain.

The house also came with a little granny flat, which the real estate agent recommended as a starting place for renovations.

According to realestate.com.au, more than 29,000 people clicked on the advert for this one. Does this show a hoard of determined DIY builders or desperate people looking for a cheap place to live? I wouldn’t hold my breath.