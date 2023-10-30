Australia Zoo Is On Alert As Firefighters Tackle Bushfires Less Than 1km Away From Gates

Evacuation warnings have been issued near the Irwin family’s famous Australia Zoo, as bushfires in the area continue to burn.

Firefighters have been tackling a fast-moving fire at Landsborough as they race to get the blaze under control before conditions worsen. Residents have been told that the situation could change suddenly and they should be prepared to evacuate.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services incident controller Dan Sandeman said the bushfire came within one kilometre of the zoo.

“They were safe the whole time,” he said.

“I was keeping them informed of where (the fire was) and what’s happening – and if they needed anything, let us know and we would redirect resources if required.”

Australia Zoo said the zoo was “currently safe” in a statement issued Monday morning.

“Australia Zoo is actively liaising with the QFES to monitor the current bushfires near Beerwah,” a zoo spokesperson wrote.

“We also have well-established fire protocols, extensive equipment and trained personnel here at Australia Zoo.

“We are very proud of the incredible efforts of the Fire and Rescue Service, Rural Fire Service, and State Emergency Service in helping ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community at this time.”

Across Queensland the fires have been called the “worst in 40 years“, with dozens of fire trucks and personnel battling as many as 60 fires across the state.

Two people have died and 41 homes have been lost as more than 20,000 hectacres of land has burned.

Unfortunately, things could soon take a turn for the worse as Queensland is set to be blasted with scorching temperatures later this week.