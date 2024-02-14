ATTN Sydney: Absolut Vodka’s Throwing A Mardi Gras Party & It Looks Like A Berri Good Time

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

PSA: girls and gays — it’s officially Mardi Gras szn — meaning, it’s time to fish out your rainbow flags, slap some glitter on your face and break out your most bedazzled ‘fits because it’s basically Christmas! And what better way to kick off the festivities than by attending the gayest event of the year, ‘Berri Good Time’, hosted by Absolut Vodka.

Every Thursday from now until February 29, head on over to The Imperial in Erskineville, Sydney to engage in some ‘Absolut’ely outrageous fun. Each party will kick off from 7pm with drag bingo hosted by megastar Keira Billie, followed by killer performances from Minnie Cooper and Cassandra the Queen. Then at 9pm, a DJ will hit the stage to keep the good vibes rolling — so you can dance the night away like the Barbies and Kens.

Those hoping to quench their thirst can sip on specially crafted $15 Absolut cocktails and $9 mixers, by choosing one of seven flavoured Absolut vodkas and pairing it with your fizzy bevvy of choice.

And because it’s never (NEVER!!) a good idea to drink on an empty stomach – there are some delicious $15 pasta specials available from the front bar too. So, you can load up on carbs to get all the energy you need to keep groovin’ on the dancefloor well past bingo.

The best part? Admission is totally free (things we love to see). However, due to limited capacity, we recommend booking your spot so you don’t miss out on any of the spectacular drag performances. It’s the perfect way to start celebrating Mardi Gras in the lead-up to the big parade.

Berri Good

This year’s Mardi Gras Festival celebrates the entire LGBTQIA+ community, with over 100 community events, dance parties, theatre and music, culminating with the fabulous Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, March 2. You can find more info and tickets here.

Head here for more details on Absolut Vodka’s Mardi Gras parties, and to book your bingo spot. Happy Gay Christmas, friends!

Image Credit: Absolut