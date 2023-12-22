We Got RedHook To Reminisce On All Their Best Moments From 2023 Bc It’s Been A Helluva Year

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with KFC to reminisce on Spilt Milk memories.

This year at Spilt Milk, we joined KFC at their Fried Side activation to speak to a bunch of Aussie acts like POOLCLVB, The Buoys and Pacific Avenue. To accompany the good chats, KFC slung some of their finest treats and merch to help everyone live their best fezzie life.

It’s been a wild year for Aussie music, and one of the acts who’ve absolutely trailblazed the scene in 2023 is RedHook.

Since gracing our ears with gorgeously catchy heavy tunes in 2018, the Sydney crew have seriously gone from strength to strength, and this year was no different.

They released their stunning debut album Postcards From A Living Hell (which scored the Triple J feature album of the week and landed at number 10 on the ARIA Aussie albums chart), toured with The Smashing Pumpkins and headlined their own *SOLD OUT* headline tour across the country. They also hit stages around Europe with fellow Aussies Stand Atlantic and even played a bunch of festivals like Spilt Milk on home soil.

Honestly, I’m zonked just thinking about it all. Like, how the heck do you fit all that into a mere 365 days??

If you think the band are planning on napping over the next couple of weeks, you’re wrong — the gang will be hitting up Melbourne’s Emo Never Sleeps nightclub to send off 2023 in style this NYE.

So, to celebrate the epic year that’s been, we asked the band to reminisce on their favourite moments and give us a little hint about what we can expect from them in 2024.

PEDESTRIAN.TV: What were your favourite moments from Spilt Milk?

RedHook: We finally got the chance to play [our song] “Soju” live with Jonno from Sly Withers! Perth went absolutely OFF for it!! Spilt Milk punters go HARD in most pit — they know how to circle pit and are KEEN AF for a wall of death. Getting to see Post Malone live four times with his full band and string quartet was such an amazing experience too.

You’ve crushed the festival circuit at home and internationally this year — what have been some of the biggest highlights?

Returning to play Download UK 2023 for sure — we first played it in 2019 as such a noob band with only two songs released. It was so crazy to come back and play to a packed-out tent!

Travelling to the Czech Republic to play Rock For People Festival was also a highlight. They [the festival staff] were such a delight and gave Ned (our bassist) his very own custom Rock For People birthday cake.

What are you most proud of looking back on 2023? What are the biggest lessons that you’ve learnt?

It is scary to think we’re at the end of 2023 already — but we’re most proud of FINALLY releasing our debut album! Our little Postcard From A Living Hell achieved so much as an independent band. We’ve put our hearts and souls into this album and everything around it — keep putting in the hard yards, and it will surely pay off (it only took us five years to release our debut album… hehe).

What song will you be playing as the clock strikes midnight this NY?

“Bad Decisions” — the wall of death will collide at the strike of midnight.

What can we expect to see from RedHook in 2024?

LOTS of new music and maybe even another album…*wink wink nudge nudge*.

Lastly, which RH song should everyone vote for in the Hottest 100?

Please, please, please vote for “Imposter” ft. Yours Truly — let’s make the Hottest 100 heavy again!

