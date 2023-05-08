It’s a sad, sad day to be a reformed emo, my friends. Canadian rock band Sum 41 have broken up after 27 years of jamming together. And for once, it’s not blood in my eyes, they’re tears.

The band took to Twitter to announce the tragic news.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first,” they wrote.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven x Hell‘, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Can you believe that it’s been 22 years since the #FatLip music video premiered on @MTV?! pic.twitter.com/h2vVpG7ylp — Sum 41 (@Sum41) April 29, 2023

Ugh. Very upsetting.

As a 27-year-old former emo kid, it’s a devastating blow. Sum 41 has been like a safety net, always there for me when I wanted to act like my middle-class upbringing gave me something to be angry about.

Thankfully, as mentioned in their statement, there is a silver lining.

Instead of disbanding and fucking off into oblivion, they’re doing a worldwide farewell tour. Although we’re still waiting for details, I’ll be there shaking my ass to “Noots” like there’s no tomorrow.

But until then, please join me in a scream-singing rendition of “In Too Deep”.

So long, goodbye, Sum 41. You will be missed.