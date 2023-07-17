Change My Mind: Vanessa Amorosi’s ‘Absolutely Everybody’ Should Be The National Anthem

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Grapevine Gathering to promote its grand festival featuring our leader-in-chief, Vanessa Amorosi.

Let’s be honest, if every country had the opportunity to redo its national anthem they would take it. And not only that, they’d make sure that the anthems were far catchier.

In Australia, we have our official one, and of course “We Are One”. Both, if we’re to be entirely honest, and perhaps lightly treasonous, complete yawn fests.

Picture this: it’s 2005 and you’re watching Channel Seven at 10am on the weekend, right when the music videos come on to let you know about what ringtone you can purchase for 99 cents. You hear a vibrant disco classic; “Absolutely Everybody” by Vanessa Amarosi, the dopamine rushing around your head like a kid frantically shaking a magic eight ball. Then, you hear the song everywhere like a new word. On commercials for yoghurt, in your gym, even at the Sydney Olympics. If you were a 90s kid, there was no escaping this earworm.

But why am I even talking about this? Well, Grapevine Gathering just dropped its lineup and lo and behold, it features our gal Vanessa. It got us thinking about her throwback banger that ticks every box the national anthem should. It’s fun and reflects the Australian people’s vibrant energy. The lyrics are also about inclusivity, and being proud of who you are, which would resonate with every Aussie around. I can totally picture belting this out in a vineyard, sipping on some classy wine along with my other proud Aussie people.

There’s a reason that when you search the closing ceremony of the Sydney Olympics, the most viewed part of it is when “Absolutely Everybody” plays. Sure there were gigantic tin men floating in the sky in some bizarre surreal experience, but nearly a quarter of a century later, we still don’t know what was going on there.

Vanessa actually had a huge return last year at Mardi Gras and stunned everyone by still hitting that high note years later. Being able to put on a phenomenal show 20 years after their debut, with a renewed energy? Who doesn’t love a comeback story?

So this year, you can catch Vanessa at Grapevine Gathering – a fantastic music festival that pairs music with some delicious regional wine. Some other artists joining Ms Amorosi are Spacey Jane, The Wombats, King Stingray and more!

The event takes place across Australia’s most aesthetic vineyards, so you’ll be able to pair that chardonnay with some fantastic sights and music. Plus the festival tours across Australia, so don’t fret, this won’t be like an Eras tour where you’ll need to book accom across the country and fight your coworkers to the death for a ticket.

You can suss out more deets and grab your tickets here for the throwback of the century here!

Looking forward to seeing you there, matching in Y2K-inspired sweat suits like we always wanted to do when we were young.

Image: Brendon Thorne / Stringer