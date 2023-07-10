These Bedsheets Come With Straps So Ya Don’t Have To Wrestle The Corners To Get ’Em On

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, let us set the scene. You’ve had a long, very hard day at work, and you’ve come home, cooked yourself dinner, and kicked back to watch the latest episode of whatever TV series you’re binging at the moment. Life’s good until you realise that before you can crawl into bed, you have to put your fresh bedsheets on it first. An absolute mission and a half if you ask us.

One of the hardest parts is trying to stretch your fitted bedsheet over the mattress, there’s always that one last corner that takes almost pulling a hammy just to secure it. Well, do we have a find for you — we’ve found bedsheets that have a little stretchy corner strap designed to make locking your fitted sheet down that much easier.

The Lad Collective’s sheets were made for lazy humans like ourselves who absolutely love fresh sheets but hate actually putting them on the bed. They offer unique and intuitive designs, such as the previously mentioned corner straps (which are all labelled, BTW), as well as added ribbed elastic on the fitted sheet, a top sheet with a centred logo so you know you’re putting them on the bed the right way, and invisible zips on pillowcases, so your pillow won’t just randomly pop out over time.

Just have a look, would ya.

Wild, boyfriend-proof stuff.

Aside from all the juicy design features, the bedsheets are also made from bamboo cotton, so they’re comfy as fuck. Plus, they come in five lush colourways — Bommie-Blue, Barossa, Pacific, Lady Elliot, and Whitehaven — so you can easily choose a set that goes with your existing doona cover.

TLC’s bedsheets start at $205 for a king single set and cap out at $285 for a super king, which is pretty reasonable when you think about all the time and hassle you’ll save not having to wrestle on your bedsheets every time you change ’em.

Keen to give these babies a whirl? You can find the full TLC range here or shop them below.

Shop The Lad Collective’s Bedsheets here

Image Credit: TLC Instagram