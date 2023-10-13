Here’s How To Turn Yr Bedroom Into A ‘That Girl’ Sanctuary If You Prefer Pinterest Over IRL

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with SARAH ELLISON. to share its new Lull Bedroom Edit.

‘That Girl’ has changed over the years. Whilst the TikTok archetype was once all hardcore discipline and green juices, nowadays, ‘That Girl’ prioritises joy and girlhood over stress and calorie counting.

‘That Girl’ knows that balance is key to a healthy life and that balance can waver throughout the weeks or months.

‘That Girl’ exercises for fun and the mental health benefits (rather than punishment) and socialises with people who lift her up, rather than compete.

She may have taken over our feeds for the last few years (and changed shape many times over), but if you’re aspiring to be ‘That Girl’, then here’s how to extend the lifestyle into your bedroom.

Considering Australians sleep for an average of 56 hours per week, we spend a lot of hours in our bedrooms.

Add in time for necessary Pinterest-scrolling, listening to playlists, Netflix-streaming and ‘That Girl’s’ positive affirmations, and it’s obviously important to make your room a sanctuary.

Invest in quality pieces

To actually enjoy your space, curate furniture that resonates with your style (and perhaps, doesn’t look bad in an Instagram pic as well).

Australian homewares brand, SARAH ELLISON. has recently released the Lull Bedroom Edit. From chic bedsides to Pinterest-worthy bed frames, investing in quality furniture like this will help you feel like you’ve got your life together.

Buying furniture you’ll love for years is also friendlier on the environment than throwing away flat-pack drawers because they’ve cracked after 2.5 uses. Thinking about the environmental footprint of your bedroom? Big ‘That Girl’ energy.

Create a ‘closing shift’ routine

Anyone who has worked in retail or hospitality will tell you that the closing shifts are sacred. The closing shift means cleaning up from the day that’s been. Putting away the folding that’s sitting on ‘the chair’ and making sure your makeup is back in its case rather than scattered around the sink. It also means prepping for the next morning and making sure everything is in its right place.

TikTok swears by the closing shift as an act of self care for your future self. It’s easier to wake up with a clear mind when your space is (somewhat) clean and organised.

It may be a tough routine to get into (especially when you just want to rot on the couch post-work) but, I guarantee you’ll feel like ‘That Girl’ (both physically and mentally) when you take care of your space. But also, don’t get down on yourself if it’s not achievable all the time. Balance is key, remember?

Make your space a sanctuary

The world isn’t all pilates and audiobooks but in your bedroom, it can be. Creating a space that’s all yours can do wonders for your mental health and help you to show up as ‘That Girl’ in your day-to-day life.

Keeping on top of a seasonal declutter ensures your space is as light as possible. Trust me, I got rid of my (six pairs) of holey socks last week and now the world is my oyster. Finally, find your favourite candle and actually burn it. Life’s short.

Image credit: New York Minute