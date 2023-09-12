We Asked A Reality TV Star When They Actually Get To Eat And Sleep While Filming

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Swisse to remind you to go the Swisse to sleep.

Reality shows have dominated our TVs for close to a decade.

While the format first appeared on screen in the late nineties, now nearly every channel and streaming platform has a show of its own. Yes, we know that a lot of reality TV isn’t “reality” but rather a meddling of big personalities, encouraged to do certain things via producers, (who could forget that reveal on The Hills?). However, despite what social media trolls may say, there are real humans in front of the camera.

Thankfully, here at PTV, we’re quite well versed in the reality TV world. So, we got The Bachelorette’s and The Challenge Australia’s Brooke Blurton (who is also a social worker, podcaster, footy player and author), on speed dial to ask her what goes on behind the smoke and mirrors and how she prioritises rest nowadays.

PTV: Hi, Brooke! What percentage of the filming day actually makes it to TV?

Brooke: I’d say 20%. Not even that sometimes!

Did you ever get days off?

I had eight days off out of like 65 when I filmed The Bachelorette. That was tough and when I did have those days off, I slept in as much as I could.

Did you have a strict sleep schedule?

I wouldn’t say strict, but I’d say I had very little sleep. The days filming The Bachelorette were HUGE so basically, when my head hit the pillow, I was out like a light most nights.

When do people actually eat and sleep on reality shows?

Depending on what show, you’ll be given a call time so it’s your responsibility to eat and be “camera-ready” before that time. If it’s a full day of filming, they [the show] will have a time for cast and production to break and eat lunch and the same for dinner. When the production isn’t around, you’re free to eat whenever.

What were your meal times like?

On the days you’re filming, it’s all catered. Though on your days off, you can cook and eat whatever you like. You can’t leave to go to the grocery shop though so you have to order in. If you’re planning a meal to cook on your day off, you have to write your list and someone will go order and collect for you.

Were you ever filmed while you slept or ate?

On The Bachelorette not whilst sleeping, but if you were getting into a cheese board, yes. For The Challenge Australia, you are filmed 24/7, eating, drinking, changing and showering, which can get a bit awkward. HAHA.

Were there any routines that you implemented on set to feel a sense of normalcy?

A good sleep routine definitely helped. Winding down with music, a hot shower, my skincare routine and some journaling.

After you left the set did it take an adjustment to go back to the “real world”?

Yes, absolutely. I wasn’t used to going to the toilet without asking to go, haha. Getting my phone back was also weird.

How have you made time for self-care since leaving the shows?

I prioritise therapy, journaling, healing and definitely a work-life balance. Living in my “soft girl era” has helped. Prioritising rest and recovery is so important for your stress response – reaching for a supplement can help to support this too.

What’s the one thing you wish more people knew about living on a reality TV film set?

It’s not as glamorous as you think. All these rooms are constructed and designed by the art team. You don’t really have that much personal space which, as an independent and quite introverted person, can be very difficult. It’s tiring and takes a lot of energy. So take advantage of the sleep you can get whilst you can get it!

