Stale Take: Sun Safety In Winter Is Just As Important As It Is In Summer

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Queensland Health to spread awareness about sun safety in winter.

During winter, we all crave the warmth of the sun. However, it’s easy to underestimate the impact it’s still having on our skin.

This is especially true in Australia, where we have the highest rates of skin cancer in the world. Queensland alone has a UV index of three or more year-round, meaning even in winter or on cloudy days, you can still damage your skin. Yes, this also includes those cloudy days where 80% of UV radiation penetrates clouds. It’s kinda like that scene in Lord of the Rings: Two Towers where Gandalf arrives at Helm’s Deep, except, instead of angelic lights, it’s radiation that can damage your skin.

The damage the sun causes to our skin adds up over time, which means that exposure to UV radiation can build and increase the risk of skin cancer and other skin conditions such as ageing skin, sunburns and itchiness. Therefore, it is vital that we still protect our skin from the sun every day, and yes, that includes winter.

But what is good sun protection during the winter, you ask? Well, the same rules apply as they did in the summer.

If you haven’t been slipping, slopping, slapping and joined the sunscreen fan club yet, then allow me to spread the gospel for a moment.

You may recall that viral photo last year, of a woman who had used sunscreen on her face every day, but neglected her neck. The ageing effect of the UV rays was clear as day.

The Cancer Council’s advice is that you’d generally apply about a teaspoon’s worth on those exposed areas. A majority of people actually don’t wear enough sunscreen, only lightly protecting themselves. Ensuring that you’re up to date on how much sunscreen you need to be applying will guarantee your skin is safe.

Switching to a lighter sunscreen brand with an SPF 30+ and reducing how much I was applying to myself, but still making sure I was properly covered, made applying sunscreen refreshing and simple.

Sunscreen can double as a moisturiser as well. This can be great if you want to simplify your skincare routine a bit as some moisturisers come with SPF protection in them as well. If you use a moisturiser every day, consider switching to a moisturiser that also contains an SPF 30+ and ensure you reapply throughout the day. This can help simplify your routine and ensure that you are protected from the sun’s harmful rays.

Routines are important to stick with, so ensuring you use the same sunscreen throughout the year will make it easier to keep up the habit when the seasons change. Try to make applying sunscreen part of your daily routine, just like brushing your teeth or showering.

Making sure it’s always convenient to reach for will also help with staying consistent. That could be keeping a bottle of sunscreen in a handy location, such as near your front door, in your bathroom or in your bag.

It’s also worth noting that sun protection doesn’t just mean using sunscreen. Other measures for sun protection can be wearing protective clothing, like a broad-brimmed hat, seeking shade during peak UV hours, and wearing sunglasses can all help to reduce the risk of skin damage and skin cancer.

Sun safety in winter is all about balance. While yes, you will have less direct exposure to the sun, passive exposure still carries some risks.

Rachel Neale, the Deputy Coordinator of the population health department at QIMR Berghofer Institute, told PEDESTRIAN.TV there has been research coming out that links a lack of vitamin D to developing colds or the flu. Other side effects of having a vitamin D deficiency can be depression, aches, hair loss and poor sleep.

Overall, we need the sun in our lives during winter to improve our health. We need to ensure that we get the sunlight we need while protecting us from UV exposure. I hope my gospel has convinced you that sun safety is vital for winter, but also why sunscreen really is a miracle that we should respect more. So don’t let your guard down this winter! Continue to keep applying and reapplying sunscreen, wearing a nice fashionable broad-brimmed hat, wearing sunglasses and staying in the shade.