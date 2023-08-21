The Best Kind Of Thirst Trap: 7 Ways To Trick Yourself Into Drinking More Water

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with waterdrop® to stop the thirst

We’ve all got that mate who brags about drinking 20L of water a day. Are they telling the truth? We’ll never know. But it does make you ponder if you should be drinking more of the stuff.

We’ve come up with a few ways that can help you down more of the Adam’s ale.

Refill Your Naughty Drink

Give your can of cider, jug of soft drink, or bottle of Pinot Grigio a rinse out and fill her up with cloud juice for a surprise down the line. Why did I do that, you’ll exclaim, but you’ve downed some water so you’ll be better off down the line.

Check Out Waterdrop

With Instagram-worthy drink bottles, waterdrop® is a must-visit spot when it comes to all things water. Their range helps flavour up H2O with peach, mango, pomegranate and lime Microdrinks and actually makes water something to crave.

Treat Time

Remember back in high school when you’d chuck a jelly bean on page 20 to treat yourself when that time arrives? Why not do the same for the world of water? Drink a litre, have a Mars Bar, drink a litre, have some gelato.

Habitise It

Yes, that’s not a word, but I’m trying to start a thing. They say it only takes 66 days to form a habit. What’s something you do every day? Why not tag on a glass of water to it? Whether it’s watching Friends or eating a packet of Burger Rings, finishing off with a glass of water will soon become second nature.

‘Four Score and Seven Years Ago’

This line kicked off the famous Gettysburg Address from Abraham Lincoln. The 272-word speech would’ve definitely finished off with the former President reaching for a bottle of 19th-century water. Give the speech a google and give it a go – no doubt you’ll be thirsty.



Hit Play On Bridgerton

You know what it’s about. We’ve all heard how steamy it can get. Chuck it on and hit that play button. A few eps in you’ll be sweating for the pause button and a glass of melted ice.

Hot Chips

We’ve all made the mistake of heading through the drive-thru after a night out for a large serving of the salty bois – only to regret it with a sore throat in the morning. Add water to the order for no regrets.





Once you’ve knocked all these out of the park, check out the waterdrop® Hydration App, here.



Image Credit: Shrek 2 / Dreamworks Pictures



