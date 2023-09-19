A List Of Legit But Underused Words So You Can Smash Your Friends At Scrabble Over The Long Weekend

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Mattel to make you a walking thesaurus.

When there’s no work tomorrow and nothing on streaming, it’s time to pull out Scrabble for a blast from the past. To celebrate 75 years of the game, we’re giving you some weird and wonderful words to turn your Scrabble game up to 11. If you’re one of those people who can never work out what words to put down, this is for you.

2-Letter Quick Run

If you can never remember words over three letters, here are some easy two letter-ones to knock out: Aa, Ab, Bi, Bo, By, Hi, Hm, Hi, Id, Om, On, Op, Pa, Pe, Pi, Po, Qi, Re, Ta, Te, Ti, Um, Un, Up, We, Wo, Xi, Xu, Ya, Ye, Yo, Za.

Efete

Sure, you can spell out fete, but for that arrogant mate that just somehow spelt out dodecahedron, how do you compete with that? Chuck fete onto an e, and get efete, an adjective meaning one who has lost character.

Fez

If you’re hitting the Scrabble stage with a hipster friend, there’s a chance they may be wearing one of these. Fez is the perfect word to get rid of those pesky z’s.

Apse

Oopsie, I’ve put apse and won a triple letter score. An apse is a semicircular cutout in an old school building, just like in that Airbnb you wanted to book.

Hythe

There’s nothing worse than getting a letter from the back end of the alphabet – how many words can you start with y? Yes, yell, yo? Hythe is a word you need to have in your Scrabble repertoire. It’s an old school term for an aquatic landing spot.

Expert Players Only

Quixotic

A, q, u, and x? You’ve got a bad hand. But you can chuck in quixotic for what’s sure to be a winning word. If you’re after a definition, it’s an extremely idealistic person – like you are for thinking a game of Scrabble could happen without any disagreements.

Ouguiya

What about when you get those hands with too many vowels? Chuck in ouguiya, which is the national currency of Mauritius, and is bound to get you a bunch of points.

Xylyl

If you manage to put this word down, call me. How do you even say this one? You better learn before you play, there’s no doubt you’ll be asked about it. It’s a scientific word, denoting a specific group of atoms.

Now you’ve got these words, see how many you can chuck into your next Scrabble game.



