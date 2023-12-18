These Venues Are Doing $10 Drinks & Games All Summer, If Your Group Needs A Cheap Hang Spot

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Funlab to get you a strike or two.

Folks, lets go back to 2003. There’s not a care in the world, your one page of homework is done, things are pretty breezy. You’re heading to the arcade, where you spend a few hours playing air hockey and walk out devouring a bag of sour lollies. I don’t know about you, but I’d give anything to relive that era.



Unfortunately, being a grown up means that money is better spent on boring stuff like food or phone bills, and sometimes there’s not a whole lot of cash left over for a friendly game of bowling or mini-golf.



The team over at Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq, Holey Moley, and Strike Bowling have heard our pleas, and will be slinging some huge deals on Mondays to Thursdays after 5PM over the summer.

If you find yourself with some idle time over the next few months, we highly suggest calling a mate, and booking in for a weekday jaunt to the local arcade to feel like you’re young again. For only $10, you’ll be able to bring out your inner Homer Simpson with a game of bowling or Happy Gilmore with a 9-hole round of mini golf – does it get better than that?



“But what’s the catch?” I hear you ask? Nothing. Honestly, the thought of spending hours in an air-conditioned arcade sounds like bliss right now.



The fun doesn’t end there — you’ll also be able to grab tacos and cocktails for dinner for $10 each, to top off some already killer savings. So, for $30 you could have a whole night out – just like your parents talked about having back in the day.



All you’ve got to do to nab the deal is chuck in the code SUMMERFUN online when booking your session at Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq, Holey Moley, and Strike Bowling before February 29th.



Perfect for all those catchups you’re bound to have this sweaty season.













