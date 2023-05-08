Tell Us What You’d Do With Spidey Powers & We Might Sling Ya Tix To See The Latest Spider-Verse

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Sony Pictures to get you hyped for Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse.

It’s no secret that Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse may be the best Spider-Man movie ever. With its gorgeous animation, witty humour and emotional core, the movie was the pop culture introduction to Miles Morales comic fans had been begging for.

Now we’re finally being gifted with a sequel, and I have been beyond hyped to see what the writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have in store for us.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse focuses on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) again, reuniting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) who introduces him to the wider multiverse filled with an entire populace of Spider-People charged with protecting its existence. Miles finds himself in conflict with Miguel, Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) who was the spidey teased at the end credits of the last film.

The heroes clash on handling a new multiversal threat and Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spidey-People. The movie will make Miles redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The film is being released in cinemas on June 1

Would you use your powers as a force for good, have an upside-down kiss, or would you be like evil Peter Parker in the third movie and put dirt in people’s eyes?

As Uncle Ben would always say right before kicking the bucket, “With great power comes great responsibility”. Do you think you’re ready to live up to that? I have a feeling Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to seriously challenge what that means going off the trailer.

The most exciting aspect of the Spider-Verse is seeing all the different Spideys out there that have different abilities or have re-imagined Spider-Man’s iconic origin story. Like Miles Morales getting to turn invisible and shock people or Spider-Ham being the bestest toon force boi.

I’m so eager to see which Spidey variants Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will highlight. Personally, I’m holding out hope that we’ll finally get to see the best multiversal Spider-Man, Spooder-Man.

To help realise the scope of the infinite possibilities of Spider-Man, Across the Spider-Verse has an absolutely stacked roster of voice talent including Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry and more.

If you fell head over heels for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and jumped out of your seat when it won the Oscar, you definitely can’t miss its sequel.

What’s so good about these Spider-Verse films, is that they celebrate all things Spider-Man. If you’re a huge No Way Home stan or loved the Sam Raimi films growing up, this film is bound to make you, as a fan, feel seen. As a huge comics guy, I have absolute faith this movie is going to heal my inner child.

