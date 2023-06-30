Post Malone Is Coming Back Down Under For A Tour And Here’s How To Get The Jump On Tickets

Ellie Goodman

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Vodafone to get you tickets to Post Malone’s next tour.

Time to get the face tattoo you’ve always dreamed of, my friends, ‘cos Post Malone is coming back to Aus!

And if you’re with Vodafone, you can get your urgent little mitts on tix early. The 48-hour presale kicks off on Thursday, July 6 — Melbourne at 11am, Sydney at 12pm and Brisbane at 1pm. Just head to the Vodafone site, here, to secure the bag.

The smiley rapper and rosé lord will be doing touring around Australia in late 2023. Not to read into it too much, but he must bloody love us down here, hey? Loving us sick, if you will. Maybe it was the on-stage shoey in Melbourne that won him over last time?

He’ll be performing at The Domain in Sydney, Brisbane Showgrounds and Melbourne Showgrounds in November.

Earlier this year, Malone was hooning around the country with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. So, for those fools like me who didn’t catch him last time, we have been blessed with a chance to redeem ourselves and catch him solo.

To avoid Taylor Swift-like devastation, you can keep up with updates on presales and tickets at Vodafone and Live Nation.

Image: Getty/Don Arnold

